MOUNT CARMEL — If you like watching tightly-contested basketball games, Thursday’s contest between Mount Carmel and Mifflinburg was for you.
The game consisted of seven different lead changes throughout as both teams, at times, had several opportunities to win the game.
But, down one point with the ball out of bounds and just six seconds left to play, MCA’s Dylan Pupo was able to find Michael Balichik on a backdoor cut for a basket to give the Red Tornadoes (8-3) a 43-42 win over Mifflinburg (1-6).
“I was pretty confident in the play,” Balichik said. “They were all over me, but Dylan made an amazing pass. I’d give more credit to him, I just made an open layup.”
Balichik, who was inbounding the ball on the sideline at the beginning of the play, finished with six points during the low-scoring affair. Pupo finished with six assists, but none were bigger than his last.
“This week in practice, I told coach (John Lazicki) the most dangerous man is the inbounder, so, when I got it, I just looked right back at him (Balichik) and was able to find him,” Pupo said.
After falling behind 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to claw their way back in the second quarter and take its first lead of the game in the closing seconds of the first half.
Battling throughout the second half in what was a one-possession game in most of the final two periods, Mifflinburg found themselves down two points until Jacob Young was able to corral an offensive rebound and put it in for two to tie things up at 41.
Following a long possession with the game tied at 41, Dante Colon was fouled on a layup and made one of two free throws to give the Wildcats a one-point lead.
The second miss, however, landed back in the hands of teammate Dylan Dreber for another Mifflinburg offensive rebound and chance at the line.
Dreber missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 and Mifflinburg hauled in another loose ball on the miss, but MCA’s Nate Long, who finished with five points off the bench, was able to force a jump ball and change of possession.
The change of possession would lead to Balichik’s game-winner.
Mount Carmel was coming off two straight losses over the weekend, but Thursday’s win gives the Red Tornadoes some momentum as they head into the second half of their schedule.
“We bent a lot in this game, but never broke,” Lazicki said. “It was close throughout, but at the end, I’m just glad they listened for six more seconds. They executed at the end and we played with a lot of heart.”
Mifflinburg is still looking for its second win of the season and they have played in some tight games so far during the 2019-20 season and Thursday’s tight contest could give the Wildcats a moral victory.
“We gave up 43 points tonight and the first time we played Mount Carmel. We gave up 43 in the first half,” Mifflinburg’s head coach Andrea Roupp said. “I think our effort was outstanding. When you’re playing a good team like Mount Carmel, it’s probably going to come down to the final possession or two. That’s how fragile it is between winning and losing for us right now. Our effort was there, I have to give it to our kids.”
Young led Mifflinburg in scoring with 19 points and finished with eight rebounds.
Mount Carmel’s Tommy Reisinger led all scorers with 20 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
The Mifflinburg boys will be back in action tonight as they travel to Jersey Shore for a HAC-I division contest against the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats could also be getting starting point guard Isaiah Valentine back sooner than expected as the cast on the broken arm he suffered in the first quarter of the first game of the season might be removed pending an upcoming exam.
Mount Carmel will next host North Schuylkill at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mount Carmel 43, Mifflinburg 42
at Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel 18 9 11 5—43Mifflinburg 9 19 10 4—42Mount Carmel (9-3, 4-0 HAC-III)
Michael Balichik 2 2-4 6, Garrett Timco 2 0-0 5, Dylan Pupo 2 0-1 4, Tommy Reisinger 9 2-7 20, Matt Scicchitano 1 0-0 2, Nate Long 2 0-0 5, Julien Stellar 0 0-0 0, Garrett Varano 0 0-0 0, Damen Milewski 0 0-0 0.
3-point goals: Timco, Long. Rebounds:
18.
Mifflinburg (1-6, 0-2 HAC-I)
Dylan Doebler 4 0-1 9, Seth Kline 0 0-0 0, Dante Colon 3 1-2 8, Connon Griffith 2 2-5 6, Jacob Young 8 3-5 19, Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0.
3-point goals: Colon, Doebler. Rebounds: 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.