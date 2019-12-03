LEWISBURG — Michelle Manning, currently the director of athletics at Carthage College in Wisconsin, has been named senior associate director of athletics for administration at Bucknell University.
In her new role at Bucknell, Manning will directly supervise several varsity programs and will serve as the Department of Athletics and Recreation’s primary academic liaison. She will be responsible for overseeing the financial aid and admissions process as it relates to varsity athletics recruitment, and she will partner with Human Resources as the department’s hiring manager and liaison. Manning will also oversee Bucknell’s NCAA Compliance and Student Services area and will serve as the Deputy Title IX Coordinator for matters related to gender equity in Athletics.
Manning will assume many of the responsibilities previously overseen by Maisha Kelly, who has transitioned into a new role as senior associate AD for development at Bucknell.
“I am very excited to welcome Michelle Manning to our senior administrative team,” said director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax. “I was extremely pleased that this position attracted a deep and talented pool of candidates, and in the end Michelle stood out as a highly skilled leader in college athletics. Michelle brings a wide array of experiences to the position, as she has been a student-athlete, a head coach, an associate AD, and most recently an AD. I am looking forward to Michelle joining us and bringing those perspectives to Bison Athletics, particularly as we move forward in our strategic planning.”
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Bucknell Athletics team,” said Manning. “I want to thank Jermaine Trauax, Maisha Kelly and the rest of the search committee for this exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the many talented student-athletes, coaches and staff, all of whom are committed to excellence in competition and in the classroom.”
Manning assumed the role of director of athletics at Carthage in July 2018. She has overseen an NCAA Division III program with 27 sports, identical to the number of varsity sports offerings at Bucknell. During her tenure at Carthage, Manning successfully launched three new sports and managed a budget of more than $4.5 million.
