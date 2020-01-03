LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons entered Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over game against Southern Columbia on the upswing after winning three of their previous four contests.
However, Lewisburg was quickly brought back to earth by the Tigers who held the Green Dragons to just four points in the first quarter.
Southern certainly had the Green Dragons on the ropes early, but Lewisburg refused to go away quietly.
Lewisburg kicked and clawed its way back into the game only to see Southern come up big at the end to hold on for a 43-32 road victory.
“Anytime you have a young team you’ll have those moments. You don’t win every game, but you try to look for the positives in the game, and I think that’s what the girls do,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample.
“After an 0-4 start they were getting drubbed pretty good, and they could’ve just put the tail between their legs and rolled over, but they have a lot of fight in them and I’m really proud of them. I’m going to get this effort every game, and the girls know its expected of them.”
A rebound and put-back by Ally Griscavage gave the Tigers (8-3) a 19-4 lead with 6:09 remaining in the first half.
Later in the second period, Griscavage laid the ball in off an assist from Ava Novak before the latter nailed a big 3-pointer from the right corner to put Southern up 24-7 and the rout seemed to be on.
Lewisburg (3-6), however, got two straight buckets from Roz Noone to end the first half and give the Green Dragons some life heading into the locker room trailing 26-11.
“Southern Columbia is a very physical team. We gave them some easy baskets in the beginning and got behind them a little bit,” said Sample. “Against a good team like Southern, you can’t put yourself behind the 8-ball like that.”
The Green Dragons kept chipping away at their deficit to open the second half as Regan Llanso hit a lay-up to close the gap to 13 points.
Southern coach Bill Callahan then called a timeout to settle his girls down.
“When we made that extra pass or extra cut we looked really, really good at times,” said Southern’s coach. “Then I think we kind of lost focus, and with a young team that happens.”
Southern then got back-to-back buckets from Loren Gehret and Morgan Marks to push the Tigers’ lead back up to 17 (30-13), but Lewisburg wasn’t done yet.
The Green Dragons went on a 9-3 run to end the third and make the score 33-22, but that would the as close as the hosts would get.
A jumper by Gehret and then a lay-up by Griscavage, combined with 6-for-8 effort from the free throw line, helped Southern prevail down the stretch.
Griscavage led all scorers with 18 points, plus she also pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Tigers.
“You got to give Lewisburg a lot of credit,” said coach Callahan, whose team next hosts Millville at 7:30 p.m. Monday. “We had an opportunity in the first half to put this game out of reach, and we didn’t. Our free throw percentage wasn’t very good and we missed some easy shots, but Ally played super underneath and she had a monster game.”
Lewisburg was led by Roz Noone and her 15 points, plus Jamie Fedorjaka added six points and seven rebounds for the Green Dragons, who host South Williamsport at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“With a young team playing against a team like Southern Columbia, which is having a very good season, it does (feel good seeing them fight back in the second half,” said Sample, whose team was winners of three of its last four games going into Friday’s contest. “We’re starting to grow, and with a younger team with new pieces we’re still kind of putting everything together.
“But as the season goes on we’ve been getting a little bit better, making some improvement and making some adjustments,” added Sample. “I think if we just continue to grow that’s the moral of our story — learn from our mistakes and keep battling.”
Southern Columbia 43, Lewisburg 32
at Lewisburg
Southern 12 14 7 10 — 43 Lewisburg 4 7 11 10 — 32
Southern Columbia (8-3) 43
Faith Callahan 1 2-2 5; Grace Callahan 1 2-2 5; Ally Griscavage 8 2-6 18; Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 2 1-2 5; Ava Novak 1 0-3 3; Colby Bernhard 0 0-0 0; Rilyn Wisloski 2 1-3 5.
Totals:
16 8-18 43.
3-point goals:
F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Novak.
Lewisburg (3-6) 32
Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4; Maddie Still 1 1-2 3; Roz Noone 6 3-5 15; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-2 6; Regan Llanso 1 0-2 2; Lauren Gross 0 0-4 0; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 2; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 4-15 32.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka 2.
JV score: Southern, 37-19. High scorers:
SC, Maddie Griscavage 11; Lewisburg, Baker, 6.
In other girls basketball action Friday:
Milton 36
Midd-West 23
MILTON — Taylor Snyder scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Black Panthers past the Mustangs in the HAC crossover matchup in The Jungle.
Milton improved to 3-5 after the win, which was aided by the Black Panthers out-scoring Midd-West 25-9 in the second half.
Tori Brink added nine points for Milton, which next hosts Danville tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Milton 36, Midd-West 23
at Milton
Midd-West 4 10 9 0 — 23 Milton 4 7 12 13 — 36
Midd-West (0-10) 23
Rylee Shawver 1 2-2 4; Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2; Zoe Webb 4 0-0 9; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 1 0-2 3; Alexis Walter 0 3-4 3; Chloe Sauer 0 0-0 0; Leah Ferster 0 0-0 0. Totals:
8 5-8 23.
3-point goals:
Webb, Fave.
Milton (3-5) 36
Kiersten Stork 0 0-0 0; Leah Walter 2 0-0 4; Taylor Snyder 5 1-3 13; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-4 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4; Tori Brink 4 1-2 9.
Totals:
16 2-9 36.
3-point goals: Snyder 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.