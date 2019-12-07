TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run got 19 points out of junior forward but it was not enough as the Lady Defenders suffered a season-opening loss to Bloomsburg on Friday.
“The girls came alive in the second half, we did not match their intensity in the first half,” Warrior Run head coach Rachael Scheller said. “If we would have come out in the first half like we did int he second half, we would have been fine.”
The Lady Defenders trailed at the end of the first half, but got eight points out of Jordan Hartman, but struggled to find offense elsewhere.
Scheller, in her first game as the Warrior Run head coach was not upset with her team, but was also not conent with their effort, especially in the first half.
“We can’t play half a game if we’re going to compete this season,” Scheller said. “I was always taught that good basketball players have a short memory so what I tell my girls is that you can dwell on it, but as soon as the morning comes, you need to get it out of your head. We have a whole season in front of us.”
Warrior Run was able to make it a ballgame in the second half, but the Lady Defenders were unable to bring home the win.
