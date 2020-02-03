UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State men’s basketball team’s (16-5, 6-4) strong second half propelled the Nittany Lions to an 76-64 win over Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) Saturday night. In the win, Lamar Stevens became just the third Nittany Lion to score 2,000 career points in program history.
Stevens and the Nittany Lions began the second half on a 15-4 run to take a 53-37 lead and didn’t look back en route to their fourth-straight victory and first vs. Nebraska in Lincoln since 1995. Sophomore guard Myles Dread and senior forward Mike Watkins combined for 25 of the Nittany Lions’ 33 points off the bench with 22 coming in the second half.
A force on both ends of the floor, Watkins finished with the 32nd double-double of his career with 11 points and 17 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end. Thanks in part to Watkins, Penn State dominated on the boards, 49-38, and he added two blocked shots to his totals.
Dread led Penn State in scoring with 14 points, connecting for four of Penn State’s 10 3-pointers. Stevens and sophomore guard Myreon Joneseach had 13 to help pace PSU.
Defensively, Penn State held Nebraska to 38.7 percent shooting from the field and the effort on the defensive glass limited the Huskers chances on the offensive end. Nebraska was the third-straight team Penn State has held below 40 percent shooting.
Stevens’ 2000-career point milestone came with 3:13 left in the first as the senior scored his sixth point of the half to become the third Nittany Lion in program history to eclipse the mark. Stevens joins Jesse Arnelle (1951-55) and all-time leading scorer Talor Battle (2007-11) on that list.
Penn State will be back in action tomorrow night at 8 p.m. as they travel to Michigan State for a Big Ten matchup.
No. 24 Penn State 76, Nebraska 64
Saturday at Nebraska
Penn State (16-5)
Myreon Jones 5-12 1-2 13; Lamar Stevens 6-11 0-0 13; Jamari Wheeler 2-2 0-0 6; John Harrar 2-3 2-4 6; Seth Lundy 2-5 0-2 5; Myles Dread 5-11 0-0 14; Mike Watkins 5-12 1-2 11; Izaiah Brockington 3-8 2-4 8; Curtis Jones 0-3 0-0 0; Kyle McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0; Trent Buttrick 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
30-67 6-14 76.
Nebraska (7-15)
Haanif Cheatham 5-10 3-6 15; Thorir Thorbjarnarson 4-7 2-3 12; Dachon Burke 5-15 0-0 11; Yvan Ouedraogo 2-3 2-4 6; Charlie Easley 0-3 1-3 1; Matej Kavas 3-4 0-0 8; Kevin Cross 2-8 0-1 5; Akol Arop 2-2 0-1 4; Jervay Green 1-4 0-1 2; Cam Mack 0-6 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-62 8-19 64.
Halftime: Penn State 38-33. 3-point goals: Penn State 10-26 (Dread 4-10, Wheeler 2-2, M. Jones 2-7, Stevens 1-2, Lundy 1-3, C. Jones 0-2); Nebraska 8-21 (Cheatham 2-3, Thorbjarnarson 2-3, Kavas 2-3, Burke 1-3, Cross 1-3, Easley 0-2, Green 0-2, Mack 0-2). Rebounds: Penn State 49 (Watkins 17); Nebraska 38 (Cheatham 8). Assists: Penn State 16 (M. Jones 6); Nebraska 12 (Mack 3). Technicals: None. A: 15,901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.