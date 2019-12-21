The Standard-Journal
MILTON — To say that Milton’s boys basketball team got off on the wrong foot against Millville in Friday night’s contest would be an understatement.
Before the game even started the Black Panthers were called for a technical foul for an infraction during pregame warm-ups.
To make matters worse, once Millville retained possession of the ball following the two free throws the Quakers nailed a quick 3-pointer to put Milton in a five-point hole with only a few seconds off the clock.
From that point on, Milton couldn’t quite gain its footing in the game as Millville pulled away for a 42-28 nonleague win inside The Jungle.
“I should’ve known from the beginning that things weren’t going to go well. The technical foul from one of my players thinking he can dunk, and then total confusion right away in our defense and we completely lost focus and gave up a 3-pointer,” said Brandt. “So, right away we gave them five points, and at no point did I feel like we were recovering at all. We held still for a while, but when we got our defense together I thought we played really well.”
Millville (4-1) added onto its good start by putting together an 11-2 run to gain control of the game early.
A 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kyle Wagner with under a minute remaining in the first period put some life back into Milton (1-3), which moments later got a bucket from Mickail Henriquez to help close the team’s deficit to six points at the end of the opening period.
And despite a cold stretch to start the second period that saw the Black Panthers score just one point and commit six turnovers in the opening 5:34, Milton still kept it a six-point game at the break (21-15) by getting four points from Qamar Bradley and a bucket from Xzavier Minium.
Millville, however, really put the pressure on Milton out of the break as the Quakers held the Black Panthers to a single point in the third period to push their lead up to 25-16.
“Offensively, I thought we had looks. Millville (defensively) played some 3-2 and some 1-3-1 and we were prepared for it. Right off the bat we got a short corner and hit a guy cutting in the lane and got a nice lay-up, but we missed that option a couple of times, and then we went high post and attacked the rim and missed (that shot) a number of times,” said Brandt.
“Eventually we just got to the point where we had to rotate the ball around and just try to get some open looks outside. I thought we got the open looks, we just couldn’t get anything to fall. I mean, I don’t know what our (field goal) percentage was, but it couldn’t have been good.”
The Black Panthers would post its highest scoring quarter in the fourth — thanks to five points from Bradley and six from Ceaser Allen — but by that point it was too little too late.
Bradley finished with nine points to lead Milton, while Kenley Caputo added six points and 10 rebounds and Henriquez added five boards.
“I really felt the effort was there tonight, but we just didn’t put the ball in the hoop,” said Brandt. “I tell the boys all the time that basketball is a game of runs. Well, I lied to them because tonight we never had a run.”
Milton will need to manufacture some runs today when the Black Panthers host a formidable Danville team for a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a pretty big unknown season for us. I’m not sure what the direction is, but I know this: the guys are busting their butts, they’re good kids and they’re not moping around,” said Brandt. “They are running all over creating chaos and havoc, and that’s what we need to do because we’re not big. We need to create pressure and force offenses out of their norm and make them uncomfortable.
“Tonight, I felt our defense did that and were really wearing the clock out. But the problem is, if you wear the clock out you got to make some buckets and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Millville 42, Milton 28
at Milton
Millville 14 7 4 17 — 42Milton 8 7 1 12 — 28Millville (4-1) 42
Cam Laubach 0 0-0 0; Landon Evans 0 0-0 0; Blake Evans 1 1-2 3; Owen Reichner 1 7-8 10; Eli Klinger 2 0-0 4; Will Holdren 4 10-17 18; Gage Michael 2 2-2 7.
Totals:
10 20-29 42.
3-point goals:
Klinger, Michael.
Milton (1-3) 28
Qamar Bradley 3 2-4 9; Kenley Caputo 1 4-8 6; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xzavier Minium 1 0-0 2; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 2 2-4 6; Colton Loreman 0 0-0 0; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0; Mickail Henriquez 1 0-2 2.
Totals:
9 8-18 28.
3-point goals:
Bradley, Wagner.
JV score: Milton, 59-38. High scorers: Milton, Ethan Rowe, 14, DeLong, 11. Millville, Klinger, 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.