MIFFLINBURG — It’s tough for any team to play three games in a span of four days, especially when those contests are against good competition.
But that was the task Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team had to deal with when it faced Shamokin on Tuesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
The Wildcats did their best to keep up with Indians, only to see their efforts fall short late in the game as Shamokin held on for a 51-43 victory at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“We struggled a little bit early and had too many turnovers at the beginning of the game and we didn’t take care of the ball — we just forced some things,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “I thought we got tired at times, which is probably a good indication of having to play Saturday, Monday and (today). Three games here in four days against a team like Shamokin — who’s going to play you hard and will be physical with you — I just don’t think we had enough left in the tank to be honest with you.”
With three players in double figures, including Kaitlyn Dunn posting a game-high 17 points, Shamokin had just enough to take care of Mifflinburg.
“I think it was a great team effort and everybody contributed,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert, whose team has now won three of its last four games. “People stepped up in different parts of the game, which is what we needed, so I’m very proud of the way they played and happy with their effort tonight.”
Mifflinburg (7-8) didn’t make things easy for Shamokin (7-8) early as the Wildcats’ offense had a 9-4 spurt to end the first quarter to only trail the Indians 12-11 after eight minutes of action. Four points from Mollie Bomgardner aided the spurt.
Shamokin though turned it on in the second period and put together a 7-0 run that was fueled by five points from Dunn, which included a 3-pointer, and a bucket by Sophie Rossnock to give the Indians a 19-11 lead.
“I think the biggest thing about today was we played consistent. We hit shots, we took care of the ball at times and our defense looked really good,” said Rickert. “But I think defensively we looked pretty good. Offensively, we got into good positions by attacking and hitting the open person.”
Rossnock, who added 12 points in the win, hit a jumper and then knocked down a pair of free throws late in the first half for Shamokin to help stave off a Mifflinburg rally and result in a 27-21 halftime lead.
Ella Shuck scored eight of her team-high 21 points in the second period to help the Wildcats end the first half on a high note.
“Ella did make some key buckets, and the girls did respond well,” said coach Shuck. “Our effort was there, but we’ve got to limit our turnovers.”
The Wildcats though did have enough fumes remaining in the tank to put together one last run in the third period that really put a scare into the Indians.
Brooke Catherman went off for six points to highlight a 9-2 run that brought Mifflinburg back to within a point at 29-28, and then again at 31-30 moments later.
However, two straight baskets by Grace Nazih to start the fourth quarter put the game back in Shamokin’s control and the Indians held on from there.
“It’s nice to have Grace back (from injury). She just brings a different dimension to the team. Kate (Dunn) likes to attack and in the open court she’s very tough, so it’s nice that in every game somebody else is contributing and picking up the scoring,” said Rickert. “We made some key stops (late) and then we scored in that transition, so that was big. It was a good team win.”
Catherman added 13 points and five rebounds for Mifflinburg, which also had Ella Shuck and Mara Shuck each pull down five boards.
Taking care of the ball, however, remains the biggest problem for the Wildcats, who had 22 turnovers against the Indians.
“The girls did respond well (in the second half) and our effort was there, but we’ve got to learn how to limit our turnovers,” said coach Shuck. “We made too many mistakes, and if we can (limit our turnovers) and start playing a little better defensively — we’ll be alright.”
After the tough four-day stretch, Mifflinburg will have some time off before playing again when it hosts Selinsgrove for a HAC-I game on the Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin 51, Mifflinburg 43
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 12 15 11 13 — 51 Mifflinburg 11 10 11 11 — 43
Shamokin (7-8) 51
Emma Tomcavage 3 0-1 6; Emma Kramer 0 0-0 0; Grace Nazih 5 1-2 11; Ari Nauter 1 1-3 3; Kaitlyn Dunn 6 4-4 17; Sophie Rossnock 4 4- 6 12; Emmy Slanina 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
20 10-16 51.
3-point goals:
Dunn.
Mifflinburg (7-8) 43
Angela Reamer 1 0-0 2; Mara Shuck 1 1-2 3; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4; Brooke Catherman 5 3-4 13; Ella Shuck 7 5-7 21; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 11-15 43.
3-point goals:
E. Shuck 2.
JV score: Shamokin, 43-21. High scorers: Shamokin, Desiree Michaels, 15; Mifflinburg, Taylor Beachy, 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.