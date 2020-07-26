MECHANICSBURG — Connecticut's David Gravel dominated the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for the sprint cars Saturday night, July 26, at Williams Grove Speedway, earning $20,000 for his seventh career Grove win, and third win of the season against the World of Outlaws.
He led all 30 laps unchallenged in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.
“We finally got a good pill draw for the dash,” Gravel said. “You wanted to start on the outside row of the dash. My goal was to finish second and we were able to do that. I knew if I started second, I could probably get the jump on the start and hopefully control the race. The track was real fast around the top. Three and four was getting a little tricky. I didn’t know what the best lane was. I knew running the top I was getting a lot of momentum on exit. Cautions went my way. I didn’t have to deal with lapped traffic. When you’re out front and can control the race, it’s so much easier. When you start seventh or eighth, you’ve got to be extremely good to win these races. I’m happy to put ourselves in position and capitalize.”
Donny Schatz and Gravel shared the front row to start the 30-lap Summer Nationals main event. They raced side-by-side down the front stretch with Gravel nipping Schatz at the line completing lap one as the leader.
The red flag stopped the race with one lap completed when Tim Shaffer flipped on the front stretch. He was uninjured.
Lance Dewease raced by Brad Sweet for third on the restart. Schatz slowed to a stop on the backstretch with two laps completed. He was done for the night.
Gravel controlled the restart and pulled away from Dewease as Logan
The yellow flew again with five laps completed when Anthony Macri hit the inside-front fence. He was racing with Brock Zearfoss for sixth spot.
A three-car crash on the restart in the second corner stopped the race again as the red flag was displayed. Steve Buckwalter, Kraig Kinser and Lucas Wolfe were involved. They were uninjured.
A single-file restart ensued with Gravel pulling away from Dewease once again. He had a 1.5-second lead with 10 laps completed.
Sheldon Haudenschild slowed on the frontstretch bringing out the yellow the next lap. Friday night winner Shane Stewart pitted under the yellow and was out for the night.
Gravel easily controlled the final laps, scoring the win by 4.17 seconds over Dewease with Sweet, Schuchart and Jacob Allen completing the top five.
