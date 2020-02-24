BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Penn State men’s basketball senior forward Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 29 points and moved into second place all-time on Penn State’s career scoring list, but the Nittany Lions fell in a tough Big Ten road matchup at Indiana, 68-60, Sunday, Feb. 23. Stevens scored his 23rd point in the second half to move ahead of former Nittany Lion All-American Jesse Arnelle (2,138 points; 1951-55). The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, product now has 2,145 career points.
“Lamar Stevens was great today, but he needs help,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers. “We can’t play that way. When we are successful, we’re sharing the basketball.”
Penn State erased a 13-point halftime deficit as 10-of-12 shooting from the field fueled a 24-5 run after halftime gave PSU a 48-42 lead at the 12:17 mark. Myles Dread made a pair of three-pointers and scored his 10 points during the run.
“We came out of halftime and really punched back,” Chambers said.
Indiana responded with a rally of its own to retake the lead 55-48, but Penn State came right back with two field goals and added two free throws by Jamari Wheeler, to trim to the Hoosier lead down to 57-54 with 4:17 to play.
The Nittany Lions outscored the Hoosiers 36-31 in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer than five points in the final 3:15. Indiana did not have a single field goal in that period, but made nine free throws over the final two minutes to secure the 68-60 victory.
The Hoosiers opened the game by making their first five shots to grab a 14-5 lead in the opening minutes. The Nittany Lions went without a field goal for over six minutes after an early 4-4 tie.
Indiana’s strong shooting expanded its lead to 24-8 after Stevens went to the bench after picking up his second personal foul at 10:40 and the Nittany Lions had turnovers on back-to-back possessions. Penn State countered with a 10-2 spurt to bring the score to 26-18 with 4:31 before the break.
Aljami Durham led three Hoosiers in double figures with 14 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and tied for a share of the rebounding lead with 10.
The Nittany Lions return home to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game vs. Rutgers on the Big Ten Network.
Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60at Indiana
Penn State (20-7)
Lamar Stevens 121-27 7-8 29; Myles Dread 4-11 0-2 10; Jamari Wheeler 2-3 3-4 7; John Harrar 1-2 0-0 2; Seth Lundy 0-1 0-0 0; Mike Watkins 2-5 3-6 7; Izaiah Brockington 1-1 1-2 3; Trent Buttrick 1-1 0-0 2; Curtis Jones 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals
: 22-53 14-22 60.
Indiana (18-9)
Aljami Durham 5-8 3-4 14; Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-17 1-3 13; Justin Smith 2-4 5-7 9; Rob Phinisee 0-2 7-8 7; Joey Brunk 0-1 0-0 90; Devonte Green 3-9 1-2 10; Race Thompson 4-6 0-3 8; Jerome Hunter 1-2 0-0 3; De’Ron Davis 1-3 0-0 2; Armaan Franklin 1-2 0-0 2.
Totals:
23-54 17-27 68.
Halftime: Indiana, 37-24. 3-point goals: Penn State 2-14 (Dread 2-8, Lundy 0-1, C. Jones 0-2, Stevens 0-3); Indiana 5-14 (Green 3-8, Hunter 1-1, Durham 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Phinisee 0-2). Fouled out: Dread. Rebounds: Penn State 37 (Harrar 10); Indiana 35 (Jackson-Davis 10). Assists: Penn State 4 (Four with 4); Lehigh 7 (Green 3). Total fouls: Penn State 24; Indiana 22. Technicals: None. A: 17,222.
