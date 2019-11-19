LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Gerrit Van Itallie was recognized as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Van Itallie also captured Bison Athlete of the Week accolades after filling the stat sheet with 11 tackles (five solo), two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in the Bison’s 20-17 comeback win over Georgetown. The junior set new career highs in each of the aforementioned statistical categories.
As he did against Lehigh, Van Itallie sealed Bucknell’s victory with a fumble recovery, this one forced by Gavin Pringle during the Hoyas’ final drive of the game. Van Itallie now has three fumble recoveries in his past two games, a total that vaulted him into a tie for second in the FCS.
This is Van Itallie’s second weekly Patriot League award and second Bison Athlete of the Week nod. Last year, he was tabbed as the Special Teams Player and Bison Athlete of the Week after blocking two punts at Monmouth; he blocked the first punt in the end zone and recovered the ball for a touchdown. Over the course of that game, he also notched eight tackles (seven solo), three tackles for a loss of 14 yards, one sack for a loss of nine yards and one forced fumble.
Van Itallie becomes the third Bison linebacker to garner Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week laurels this season, joining Simeon Page (Oct. 14) and Rick Mottram (Oct. 28). Page was honored after totaling six tackles, three sacks, two pass breakups and a 12-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Bucknell’s 32-14 victory at Colgate; Mottram was recognized for posting 16 tackles (12 solo), two sacks and an interception at Lafayette.
Harward named MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the WeekWILLIAMSPORT — With an eight-block effort over the weekend, freshman Dyson Harward, a Danville Area High School grad, has earned his first career MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.
Harward led the Warriors to wins over defending American Collegiate Athletic Association champions SUNY Delhi and defending Colonial States Athletic Conference champions Rosemont, as he averaged 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal per game. Against SUNY Delhi, Harward scored 14 points with three blocks, taking over the game in the last four minutes with eight crucial points and a huge defensive rebound down the stretch. He followed that with 14 points, five blocks, two steals and eight rebounds against Rosemont.
Harward is the first Warrior to earn the conference’s defensive player of the week award, as the accolade is new to the conference’s canon in 2019-20.
Penn State and Rutgers to kick at 3:30 p.m.UNIVERSITY PARK — The No. 9-ranked Nittany Lions close out the regular season in Beaver Stadium against Rutgers on Senior Day in a game that will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN, it was announced Monday. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (2 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.
Penn State is 27-2 all-time against Rutgers, including a 15-2 mark in home games. The last time the teams met, Penn State posted a 20-7 win in Piscataway thanks in part to two touchdown receptions by Pat Freiermuth and three takeaways by the Nittany Lion defense.
LHU announces football coaching changeLOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced that Dave Taynor will not return as the head football coach.
“To make a decision like this was difficult, but after carefully evaluating the situation, I have concluded that this is the right direction for Lock Haven University athletics to take,” LHU Director of Athletics Dr. Tom Gioglio said. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by coach Taynor over the past several years and I thank him for his dedication to the Lock Haven University football program. I wish Dave and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.”
The Bald Eagles closed the 2019 season on Saturday with a win over Gannon. With the win, LHU finished the 2019 season at 2-9 overall and Lock Haven went 0-7 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Divisional play. In five seasons, Taynor was 12-43 (9-25 PSAC East).
A national search for LHU’s next head coach will begin immediately. Assistant Coach Bill Nickel will serve as the interim head coach until the new head coach is announced.
Bloomsburg women’s soccer earns top seed in Atlantic Region for NCAAsBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team claimed the top seed in the Atlantic Region and will host first- and second-round matches of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Tournament at Steph Pettit Stadium this weekend as announced during the Division II selection show on NCAA.com Monday evening.
Bloomsburg has now made the NCAA Division II national tournament for the second consecutive season. It is the first time the program will appear in back-to-back championships since 2000-02 when the Huskies made three straight trips under former head coach Sandy Dickson.
The Huskies will receive a bye in the first round and will not play until Saturday at 2 p.m. when they will host the winner of a first-round matchup between fourth-seeded Millersville and fifth-seeded East Stroudsburg. The Marauders-Warriors contest will be played at 1 p.m. Thursday, also at Steph Pettit Stadium.
On the other side of the region, second-seeded Slippery Rock received the other bye and will serve as the host. The Rock will play the winner of the other first-round matchup between third-seeded Concord and sixth-seeded West Chester with the exact schedule as the Bloomsburg side of the bracket.
The top remaining seed from the East Region — after this weekend’s matches — will host the Atlantic Regional final and the East Regional final the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6, with the two winners meeting two days later for an opportunity to advance to the NCAA Final Four. National semifinal matches will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, with the National Championship match scheduled for Dec. 14, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Huskies (16-2-1) will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 double-overtime loss to West Chester in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference quarterfinals, which snapped a 15-match unbeaten streak (14-0-1). Last season, Bloomsburg won the Atlantic Regional title with a 1-0 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan before falling to eventual national champion, University of Bridgeport, in the Elite Eight.
