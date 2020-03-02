LEWISBURG — Autumn Ceppi scored seven points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, and Bucknell held off a late comeback from Boston University to defeat the Terriers 55-53 Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. It was Bucknell’s seventh consecutive victory and the team’s 10th consecutive at home. With the win, the Bison improved to 22-6 overall and 15-2 in Patriot League play, while Boston U. fell to 16-12, 11-6 PL.
The Terriers had a chance to tie or win on the final possession but Abby Kapp blocked a jumper by Maggie Pina and Ceppi grabbed the rebound at the buzzer to seal the victory.
Bucknell led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, but Boston used a 14-0 run to take a 24-23 lead in the second period.
Ellie Mack led Bucknell with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Kapp was also in double figures with 11 points. As a team, the Bison shot 36.2 percent and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Up next, Bucknell heads to Easton on Wednesday 4 to face Lafayette in the final game of the regular season. The Bison defeated the Leopards 50-36 in Sojka Pavilion back on Jan. 5. Bucknell then gets set to host its Patriot League quarterfinal game on Monday, March 9.
Bucknell 55, Boston University 53Saturday at Bucknell
Boston (16-12)
Riley Childs 3-11 1-2 8; Maren Durant 2-7 2-4 6; Katie Nelson 4-13 2-2 10; Johnson Sydney 3-9 0-1 8; Maggie Pina 4-9 5-6 17p; Nia Irving 2-4 0-0 4; Tenisha Pressley 0-1 0-0 0; Liz Sheen 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18-54 10-15 53.
Bucknell (22-6)
Autumn Ceppi 3-10 1-2 7; Ellie Mack 7-15 2-2 17; Gia Hayes 2-3 0-0 5; Ally Johnson 1-3 2-2 5; Abby Kapp 4-14 0-0 11; Taylor O’Brien 4-12 0-0 8; Carly Krsul 0-1 2-2 2; Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-58 7-8 55.
Boston 13 13 10 17 — 53Bucknell 23 2 13 17 — 553-point goals: Boston 7-16 (Pina 4-7, Johnson 2-3, Childs 1-3, Nelson 0-3); Bucknell 6-14 (Kapp 3-9, Hayes 1-1, Mack 1-2, A. Johnson 1-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Boston 36 (Durant 9); Bucknell 36 (Ceppi 13). Assists: Boston 10 (Nelson 4); Bucknell 11 (Ceppi, Mack, A. Johnson 3). Total fouls: Boston 13; Bucknell 17. Technicals: None. A: 1,244.
