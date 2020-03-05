MIFFLINBURG — Gabe Gramly is making his third trip to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in Hershey while senior teammate Clayton Reed is going for the second time and freshman heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich is making his inaugural trip to the Giant Center. While all three are entering the tournament with different mindsets and expectations, the goal remains the same for each member of the Wildcats’ trio: bring home a medal.
Gramly (14-4), returned from injury late in the season and finished third at 126 pounds at last weekend’s Northeast Regional. Though he was disappointed with his finish in the regional bracket, the talented junior and his coach realize that he is just now rounding into midseason form.
“I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent just yet, but I’m getting close to it,” Gramly said. “I feel good, I’m ready to compete. I’m doing the best I can right now. I wanted to win district finals and wanted to do better at regionals, but I’m excited. I’m ready to wrestle.”
Mifflinburg varsity wrestling head coach Derek Reber, in his sixth season at the helm for the Wildcats, agreed with Gramly.
“Gabe has been a state qualifier the past two years and even though he was injured this season, we still expected that out of him,” Reber said. “This is the third time for him and I think that’s a big advantage because there won’t be any nerves. He knows what to expect. Right now, he’s basically in midseason form with how many matches he’s wrestled so that’s a positive for him. He’s had some tough matches the past couple of weeks which have tested him and his conditioning has only gotten better.”
Gramly, the third seed from the Northeast, will face Biglerville’s Levi Haines (27-3), the No. 2 seed from the Southeast, in the first round.
Clayton Reed (31-10), the No. 4 seed from the Northeast at 138 pounds, reached a major career milestone this season when he picked up his 100th career victory with a 5-2 decision Lewisburg’s Logan Bartlett on Senior Night. Still, the Mifflinburg senior wants something more out of this trip to states after not placing a year ago.
“Last year, I didn’t do as well as I thought I should have, but I’m here again and I’m hoping to win some matches and do better than I did last year,” Reed said. “It doesn’t feel as stressful so hopefully my nerves aren’t as big of a factor as they were last year. This postseason, we’ve just been working on little things and hopefully be better at those little things so we can win some matches.”
Reber believes that Reed’s experience from a year ago will aid the lone Wildcats senior making the trip to Hershey, possibly more so than either Gramly or Ulrich.
“I think (Reed) knows that when he wrestles his best, he has a great chance of bringing home a medal,” Reber said. “I think he’s a little disappointed in his fourth-place (finish) last week (at regionals). I think he knows that when he wrestles to his full potential, he is more than capable of bringing home a medal.”
Reed will take on Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock (33-9), the No. 5 seed from the Southwest, in the first round of the 138-pound bracket today.
At 285 pounds, Emmanuel Ulrich (32-9) is the only freshman in the heavyweight bracket. The unique situation is something which does not seem to be bothering the level-headed Ulrich. In fact, he looks at his class as an advantage rather than an obstacle to overcome.
“This was actually a really fun season,” Ulrich said. “I’m hoping to bring home a medal, as a freshman, that would be pretty nice. I think (being a freshman) is an advantage because all of the seniors who are there, the pressure is on them because this is their last time so I feel like there isn’t as much pressure for me. I just want to show up, wrestle the way I should and give the people a show.”
According to Reber, Ulrich has become more technical as the season has progressed and has gone away from relying on his power which he did at the beginning of the year. As Ulrich has refined his skills, victories have followed.
“He’s coming in here with nothing to lose, the only freshman in the bracket and I think at the beginning of the year, he was just trying to throw kids,” Reber said. “We told him that he had to have a game plan and he has been following it the past two months. He’s definitely improved a lot. He’s a very coachable kid.”
Ulrich, the No. 2 seed from the Northeast, will face Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper (41-3) in the first round today.
“All three of them have performed well all season and we’re proud of them and expect them to do well,” Reber said. “This is a great thing for the future of our program, for our elementary school kids to see, that we have wrestlers consistently going to states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.