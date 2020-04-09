WILLIAMSPORT – With his second trip to the NCAA Wrestling Championship after a runner-up finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional, Lycoming College senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood, a Jersey Shore graduate, was selected to the 2020 Division III Third Team All-American, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced.
Although the Division III championship was canceled a day before it was set to begin, Swartwood had amassed a 30-6 record with 15 falls in his final season, helping the Warriors to a 12-5 dual record. He placed first at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational to lead the team to a fifth-place finish and also won his third career Middle Atlantic Conference championship, which helped the team to a third-place finish. He took second at the Ohio Northern Invitational.
Swartwood entered the Southeast Regional as the top seeded wrestler. He posted three wins, including a 3-1 sudden victory win over Messiah’s Brian Shermeyer in the semifinals to reach the final and qualify for the national tournament.
Swartwood went 103-33 in his career, becoming the eighth Warrior in program history to reach 100 career wins against King’s College on Jan. 26, as he won 76 percent of his career matches, the seventh-best mark in program history for a 100-match winner. He collected 41 falls, third in program history, and 11 tech falls, seventh.
Swartwood was also three-time Middle Atlantic Conference Champion (2017, ’18, ’20) and named 2017 MAC Rookie of the Year.
The Warriors finished 12-5 under 27th-year head coach Roger Crebs, the 26th-winning season in his tenure, as the team added a 24-17 win over 20th-ranked Castleton at the Budd Whitehill National Duals. The team finished eighth at the NCAA Southeast Regional and third at the MAC Championship.
