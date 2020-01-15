TURBOTVILLE — No wrestling team in District 4 had been hotter over the last ten days than Milton. After losing to Wyoming Seminary — the No. 1 team in the country — and state-ranked Class AAA power Chambersburg of District 3 at the SoCo Scuffle two weekends ago, the Black Panthers strung together three victories the remainder of the day.
After winning on the road against Jersey Shore last week, Milton stormed through the Line Mountain Duals last weekend with five more impressive wins. But winning streaks and momentum mean little in the Black Panthers’ rivalry with Warrior Run.
So when the Defenders Grady Miller stunned the packed house with an unlikely fall over Jason Valladares in a bout he was losing, 11-2, at 160 pounds, it put Milton coach Josh Anspach in a quandary with just four bouts remaining and Warrior Run nursing an unexpected 31-24 lead.
The decision Anspach had to make was whether to send junior Aven Ayala out at 170 against Defenders senior Sam Crawford or bump him to 182 and take his chances against Hoyt Bower, a Milton wrestler until a couple of years ago.
Anspach went with latter scenario and Ayala didn’t disappoint. He fought out of a dangerous first period pinning combination by Bower and then connected on a wicked head lock to get a fall 19 seconds into the second period.
That astonishing chain of events cut the Defenders lead to 37-30 and swung the momentum back to the Milton side of the gym. Nathan Rauch and Brent Mitch quickly capped the comeback with first period falls to clinch a breathtaking 42-37 win.
“I knew the best solution was to move Aven up,” Anspach said. “I thought he could win at 170 but it made sense to make the move. I coached Hoyt for years (at Milton) and he’s a great kid. He’s athletic and strong. I told Aven to stay the course and he made it through the first period and that was huge. He gave himself a chance to win.”
“I had talked to coach and knew something like that could happen so I was ready for it,” said Ayala. “I had the confidence to get the job done for this team. I knew I could do it and give Nate and Brent a chance to get us the win. It’s a fantastic feeling to beat a rival like Warrior Run.”
Anspach knew that ending a five-match losing streak to the Defenders and extending his team’s win skein to 10 wouldn’t be easy and it would likely make the final but of the night a must-win situation.
After Rauch pinned Jeremiah Wagner in 1:19 in the penultimate bout at 195 to slice his team’s deficit to a single point at 37-36, set up Mitch whose 13-13 record doesn’t indicate how well he has wrestled during his senior season.
He made quick work of Evan Diehl with a quick takedown and used a half-nelson to get the fall in 1:06.
The final lead was the first time Milton (11-5) had an advantage over the Defenders since the opening bout when Nevin Rauch pinned Caleb Long in just 12 seconds.
“I wasn’t disappointed when (official Mike Millward) drew 285 as the start because I knew Nevin would give us a quick start and then we’d be strong down the stretch. I am so happy for Brent because he’s put in a ton of time and work. He’s a great wrestler, really a lot better than his record might show. It was very satisfying to see him clinch this win.”
Warrior Run (4-4) easily swept through the stretch from 106 through 120 getting wins from Hayden DuRussell, Kaden Milheim, and Kaden Majcher. Milton’s Colton Taylor used a first period cement mixer for a fall at 126 but Logan Witmer (132) and Noah Hunt (138) earned consecutive first period falls to give the Defenders their biggest lead of the night at 25-12.
Anspach bumped Kyler Crawford away from a match-up with Hunt and the move paid dividends. Crawford pinned Quentin Kertsmer in the second period after avoiding being put on his back in the opening period and when Chase Hoffman stuck Taylor Wise with a first period cement mixer at 152 Milton had cut the Defenders lead to 25-24.
“We made the decision after 120 to bump Kyler and Chase,” said Anspach. “It’s a tough decision to bump Kyler away from Noah but this is a dual meet and we are trying to win as a team. I know the fans wanted to see that matchup.”
Miller looked like he was headed to a bonus-point loss to Valladares until he reversed the Milton senior and pinned him at 5:18.
“That was at least a 10-point swing, maybe 12, and it was a great job by Grady,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said.
But Anspach’s decision to move Ayala away from Crawford and up to 182 was the critical decision of the night.
“No matter what kind of teams Milton and Warrior Run have or how much talent is on the mat, it always seems like it’s a close, tough match,” Anspach said. “As soon as we got finished on Saturday down at Line Mountain, I told these guys don’t look at (the Warrior Run records) on Trackwrestling because I know they are going to come and they are going to battle. That’s what happened out here tonight. The score is pretty close to what I thought it would be but it didn’t happen how I thought it might.”
Milton 42, Warrior Run 37
285:
Nevin Rauch, M, pinned Caleb Long, :12
106:
Hayden DuRussell, WR, dec. Tyler Geiswite, 4-1
113:
Kaden Milheim, WR, pinned Aiden Keiser, 5:18
120:
Kaden Majcher, WR, major dec. Zane Neaus, 21-8
126:
Colton Taylor, M, pinned Landon Kurtz, :56
132:
Logan Witmer, WR, pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:33
138:
Noah Hunt, WR, pinned Drew Harris, :38
145:
Kyler Crawford, M, pinned Quentin Kertsmar, 3:15
152:
Chase Hoffman, M, pinned Taylor Wise, 1:24
160:
Grady Miller, WR, pinned Jason Valladeares, 5:38
170:
Sam Crawford, WR, won by forfeit
182:
Aven Ayala, M, pinned Hoyt Bower, 2:19
195:
Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 1:19
220:
Brent Mitch, M, pinned Evan Diehl, 1:06
Records:
Milton 11-5, Warrior Run 4-4
Official: Mike Millward
