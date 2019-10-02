Auto racing
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday's go-kart results
Caged clone red: 1. Zachary Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Ty Devore.
Junior pretaror: 1. Evan Madagan 2. Isaac Elliott 3. Carter Smith.
Adult caged: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Logan Starr.
Clone 375: 1. Justin Wise 2. Russ Jennings.
Divas: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Hannah Zeiders.
Junior caged: 1. Lucas Bowersox.
Junior restricted: 1. Evan Madagan 2. Aden Fronk 3. Bradley Wagner.
Animal 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Josh Kerstetter 3. Justin Wise.
Super heavies: 1. Austin Englehart 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Kody Kreamer.
Predator 375: 1. Mike Landvater 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Dylan Starr.
Clone 340: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Russ Jennings.
Flat 350: 1. Tyler Campbell 2. Bob Nace 3. Zachery Nace.
Run what ya brung: 1. David Graybill Jr.
Predator 340: 1. Ryan Madagan 2. Mike Landvater 3. Jake Yoder.
Men's soccer
Lycoming 1, Moravian 0
at Moravian College
Notes: Freshman Kevin Kelly posted his second straight shutout and senior Nick Thornton headed in the game-winning goal in the seventh minute of overtime to lead Lycoming to a 1-0 victory over Moravian in non-conference action at John Makuvek Field.
Sophomore Tajhon Willis sent a corner kick near the top of the box, allowing sophomore Colin Wieand to redirect the ball to Thornton, who beat the keeper left with a header from five yards out. The golden goal gave the senior defender the first of his career.
The Warriors’ backline of Wieand, Thornton and freshman Brayden Wise helped the Warriors (6-4 overall) control possession for most of the game, allowing seven shots to Lycoming’s 21, with one of Moravian’s shots coming on goal.
Willis led Lycoming with a game-high five shots and sophomore Kalu Ume and junior Josh Cruz took three each. Kelly finished with one save and Michael Bone made five stops for Moravian (7-2-1 overall).
The Warriors are back in action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for their MAC Commonwealth opener against Widener at UPMC Field on homecoming weekend.
Women's volleyball
Lycoming 3, Albright 1
at Lycoming College
Notes: Senior Alysa McDevitt led Lycoming with 14 kills, hitting .571, as the Warriors held Albright to a .009 hitting percentage to post a 3-1 win (25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23) on Tuesday at Lamade Gym.
Senior Lilly Singleton posted 11 kills and three digs and junior Elle Jednorski posted nine kills and two blocks. Junior Kiannah Titus notched seven kills, six aces and eight digs for the Warriors (11-8, 4-1 MAC).
Senior Emily Morris posted 36 assists and eight digs and senior Lindsey Beck posted a match-high 16 digs.
The Warriors took the first set with a hard-hitting offense that posted 15 kills, led by five from McDevitt, and a defense that held Albright (5-7, 0-4) to a .000 hitting percentage. In the second set, the Lions hit .259 and limited the Warriors to .083, holding off a rally after starting the set with a 9-3 lead by closing the set on a 6-1 run.
The Warriors rebounded with solid defense in the third set, holding Albright to -.154 while also getting six aces in the set, led by three from Titus to cruise to the 25-11 win.
Down 12-3 in the fourth set, the Warriors roared back with a 16-4 run in the fourth set to take a 19-16 lead. Albright came back to tie the set at 22, but the Warriors closed out the set thanks to a kill from McDevitt and a pair of Albright attack errors.
