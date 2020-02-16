LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team wrapped up its home schedule with a 29-7 loss to No. 18 Army West Point on Sunday at Davis Gym.
The Bison (9-6, 8-3 EIWA) saw Matthew Kolonia (149) score a commanding 15-3 major decision over Noah Hanau and Drew Phipps (197) pick up his 25th victory of the season with a tight 6-4 decision over J.T. Brown.
They finished the year 6-2 at Davis Gym.
The Black Knights (9-3, 3-1 EIWA) sent six wrestlers ranked in the most recent NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings to the mat, and all but Brown emerged victorious.
Phipps, who topped Brown on a third-period takedown, was slotted behind him in the rankings; Brown was tabbed 22nd to Phipps’s 29th.
Zach Hartman (165) suffered his first dual defeat of the 2019-20 campaign. Cael McCormick, who was ranked 21st in the NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings, edged Hartman by a 2-1 decision on a second-period takedown; with the loss, Hartman moved to 12-1 in dual competition, including 8-1 against EIWA foes.
Darren Miller (133) and David Campbell (141) both fell by a single point; Miler scored a takedown in the final 10 seconds of regulation but ceded a 3-2 decision to Andrew Wert Jr. while Campbell was in the process of tying up Logan Brown when the buzzer sounded; Brow ultimately escaped with an 8-7 decision.
For the second-straight dual, Jaden Fisher (157) went toe to toe with a highly ranked grappler.
While Fisher fell, 8-2, to No. 11 Markus Hartman, he kept it close for the majority of their bout.
Before the dual, the Bison recognized seniors Jarek Gozdieski, Mitch Hartman, Garrett Hoffman, Kyle Inlander, Erik Lukner, Phipps and Brandon Stokes for their contributions to the program.
They conclude their dual schedule with a 2 p.m. match at Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 22.
No. 18 Army West Point 29, Bucknellw 7at Bucknell
184:
No. 18 Noah Stewart (ARMY) fall Kyle Inlander (BU) 5:00
197:
Drew Phipps (BU) dec. J.T. Brown (ARMY) 6-4
285:
Bobby Heald (ARMY) dec. Brandon Stokes (BU) 4-1
125:
No. 18 Trey Chalifoux (ARMY) maj. dec. Geo Barzona (BU) 15-3
133:
Andrew Wert Jr. (ARMY) dec. Darren Miller (BU) 3-2
141:
Logan Brown (ARMY) dec. David Campbell (BU) 8-7
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) maj. dec. Noah Hanau (ARMY) 15-3
157:
No. 11 Markus Hartman (ARMY) dec. Jaden Fisher (BU) 8-2
165:
Cael McCormick (ARMY) dec. No. 14 Zach Hartman (BU) 2-1
174: No. 12 Ben Harvey (ARMY) maj. dec. over Mitch Hartman (BU) 12-3
