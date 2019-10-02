MONTOURSVILLE — Led by Jacob Hess’ first-place showing, Lewisburg claimed five of the top-six finishes to roll to wins over Midd-West, Montoursville and Shamokin in a quad meet held on the Warriors’ home course.
Hess crossed the line in 18:01.63, which was narrowly ahead of the time of 18:01.93 set by runner-up Conner Anascavage of Shamokin.
Following Hess were Peter Lantz (3rd), Calvin Bailey (4th), Evan Hart (5th) and Gianluca Perrone (6th) for the Green Dragons (16-0).
On the girls side, Lewisburg claimed five of the top-7 finishes to roll to three wins in the quad meet.
Kyra Binney won for the Green Dragons in 21:17 — just a few seconds ahead of the time posted by teammate Anna Batkowski (21:20.08). Rounding out the top five for Lewisburg (16-0) were Grace Evans (4th) and Alexa Binney (5th).
Lewisburg’s boys and girls end their dual meet season with a quad meet at Danville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys
Lewisburg 19, Shamokin 42
Lewisburg 15, Montoursville 48
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
at Indian Park Course, Montoursville
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 18:01.63; 2. Conner Anascavage, S, 18:01.93; 3. Peter Lantz, Lew, 18:50; 4. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 18:21; 5. Evan Hart, Lew, 18:51; 6. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 18:51; 7. Jeremiah Sulouff, M, 18:53; 8. Santino Corapellucci, S, 18:57; 9. Micah Zook, Lew, 19:13; 10. Thomas Hess, Lew, 19:17; 11. Alessandro Perrone, Lew, 19:32; 13. Clayton Shaffer, Lew, 19:40; 14. Connor Murray, Lew, 19:42; 15, Chen Chen Gu, Lew, 19:43; 17. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 19:45; 18. Noah Shabahang, Lew, 19:49; 19. Chris Rawson, Lew, 19:58; 20. Logan Bartlett, Lew, 20:28; 21. Jeremy Shanchez, Lew, 20:30; 25. Darren Dershem, Lew, 21:14; 26. Jonah Carney, Lew, 21:37; 27. Carter Drouin, Lew, 21:39.
Girls
Lewisburg 18, Montoursville 45
Lewisburg 16, Midd-West 47
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 50
at Indian Park Course, Montoursville
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Kyra Binney, Lew, 21:17; 2. Anna Batkowski, Lew, 21:20.08; 3. Raya Pauling, Mont, 21:20.34; 4. Grace Evans, Lew, 21:40; 5. Alexa Binney, Lew, 21:41; 6. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:07; 7. Grace Walsh, Lew, 22:11.35; 8. Liberty Justice-Dean, Lew, 22:11.91; 9. Maggie Daly, Lew, 22:15; 10. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 22:16; 11. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 22:18.64; 12. Hannah Mirshashi, Lew, 22:18 .97; 13. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 22:19; 16. Arianna Garcia-Easton, Lew, 23:24; 20. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 24:09; 24. Anaya Davis, Lew, 24:40; 25. Sophia Freeman, Lew, 24:57.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia
ALMEDIA — Warrior Run’s boys and girls cross country teams competed in a tri-meet with Loyalsock at Central Columbia.
The Defenders’ girls teams went 2-0 on the day while the boys squad lost both of its races.
Lauren Trapani led the Defenders with a first place finish in 22:06.
Following Trapani closely across the finish line were Emma Miller (2nd), Mikaela Majcher (3rd) and Alana Ranck (4th).
Leading the boys team was Damien Moser, who came in fifth in 18:11.
Also for the Defenders, Andrew Adams crossed the finish line 8th and Caden Dufrene was 9th on the afternoon.
Boys
Central Columbia 23, Warrior Run 33
Loyalsock 23, Warrior Run 32
at Central Columbia
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Alejandro Quintana, Loy, 17:28; 2. Tyler Dawes, CC, 17:52; 3. Alex Reed, Loy, 18:09; 4. Josh Broadt, CC, 18:10; 5. Damien Moser, WR, 18:11; 6. Anders Quintana, Loy, 18:16; 7. Anthony Augustine, CC, 18:45; 8. Andrew Adams, WR, 18:57; 9. Caden Dufrene, WR, 18:58; 10. Dominick Jennings, Loy, 20:03; 12. Jason Wood, WR, 20:21; 16. Liam Boyer, WR, 21:51 2 3. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 22:42.
Girls
Warrior Run 17, Loyalsock 50
Warrior Run 17, Central Columbia 50
at Central Columbia
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 22:06; 2. Emma Miller, WR, 22:13; 3. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 22:24; 4. Alana Ranck, WR, 22:24; 5. Micah Sagar, Loy, 22:25; 6. Emma Trendaniec, Loy, 22:25; 7. Cameron Trapani, WR, 24:20; 8. Alysssa Hoffman, WR, 24:20; 9. Megan Kendall, Loy, 24:41; 10. Madison Blickley, WR, 26:49; 11. Kara Hoffman, WR, 26:55.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 3
Shamokin 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Green Dragons would find a way to come back in the final 40 minutes.
Lewisburg came from behind for the win against the Indians thanks to goals from Amelia Kiepke, Ella Reish and Sophie Kilbride and take the HAC-II victory over host Shamokin.
Lewisburg notched all three of its goals in the second half.
Kiepke first tied the game at 1-1 with 36:21 remaining in the second half before Reish and Kilbride scored in a span of a couple of minutes to give Lewisburg (9-4-1, 5-3-1 HAC-II) command of the game against Shamokin (7-5-1, 5-3-1).
Lauren Gross stood tall in net for the Green Dragons as she collected a game-high six saves on the afternoon.
Next game for Lewisburg is a HAC-II contest at home against Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 2
at Shamokin
First half
S-Kaitlyn Dunn, assist Sadie Kamara, 31:48.
Second half
L-Amelia Kiepke, unassisted, 36:21. L-Ella Reish, assist Sophie Kilbride, 26:45. L-Kilbride, assist Reish, 24:26. S-Emma Kramer, unassisted, 23:19.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 6; Shamokin, Olivia Haupt, 1.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 14
Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray scored five goals while Rachel Erickson and Mara Shuck had two each as the Wildcats rolled to the HAC-I victory over the Black Panthers.
Sara Harter, Erica Hauger, Angela Reamer, Camille Finerghty, Brooke Catherman tallied the other goals for Mifflinburg (8-4, 3-1 HAC-I).
Shuck also had a pair of assists on the day, as did Harter and Brook Karchner, plus Reamer and Finerghty both had single assists for the Wildcats, who are next at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Larissa Shearer made 14 saves to lead Milton, which next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Girls tennis
Jersey Shore 4
Milton 1
JERSEY SHORE — Hannah Seebold’s straight-set win at No. 1 singles highlighted the HAC-I match for the Black Panthers, who fell on the road to the Bulldogs.
Seebold beat Natalie Charnego, 6-1, 6-2, for Milton (7-6), which is still in line for a berth into the District 4 Team Tournament.
Milton next hosts Danville today before traveling to Central Mountain on Thursday for the regular season finale.
The Black Panthers need at least one more win to assure themselves a team spot in the postseason tournament, which begins Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Jersey Shore 4, Milton 1
at Jersey Shore
Singles
1. Hannah Seebold (M) def. Natalie Charnego, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Riley Frazier (JS) def. Haley Seebold, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2. 3. Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Payton Ritter, 6-1, 7-6.
Doubles
1. Sam Macher-Hailey Stetts (JS) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Emily Stetts-Gabby Bellono (JS) def. Maddy Chappell-Alanna Stamm, 6-4, 6-3.
Selinsgrove 3
Mifflinburg 2
SELINSGROVE — Abby Underhill and Kiara Gilroy won their respective Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, but the Wildcats fell to the Seals in the HAC-I matchup.
Underhill beat Daisy Ettinger, 6-0, 6-0; while Gilroy beat Emeline Snook, 6-3, 6-4 to lead Mifflinburg (3-13).
The Wildcats next host Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday, in a season-ending, non-league match-up.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Selinsgrove
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (M) def. Daisy Ettinger, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Emeline Snook, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Rockell Keister, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
