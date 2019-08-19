Girls tennis season gets underway today

Milton’s girls tennis team qualified for the District 4 team tournament last season largely behind the play of its top three singles players.
If the Black Panthers want to make the postseason again in 2019, they will need a lot more help.
Gone are four players from a team that went 9-7 and advanced into the quarterfinals of the team tournament before falling to Montoursville, 3-1.
“We always want to go to team districts, and we want to get our singles girls into districts,” said head coach Jenny Counsil. “Since we are so young this year, I just want them to improve every single match.
Senior sisters Hannah and Haley Seebold will lead Milton this year, along with fellow senior Payton Ritter.
Hannah Seebold advanced into the semifinals of the District 4 singles tournament, where she came up just short of qualifying for states.
“I have five seniors, so those spots 1-2-3 are going to need filled next year,” said Counsil. “I’m really just trying to get them to learn the game — the fundamentals. Always, a goal as a coach is to get them better and to learn the game.”
Getting Hannah Seebold to states is one of the goals for Milton, while getting Haley Seebold into districts is another. Hannah Seebold went 9-7 last year for the Black Panthers in the No. 1 spot.
“I’m pretty sure we can get Hannah to states this year. She should be in the top two in districts,” said Counsil. “Haley had a rough year last year playing at No. 3 singles. She was sick almost the whole season and she just could not play, but I look for that to be completely the opposite this year.”
Milton’s doubles teams will consist of Mackenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade at No. 1, with Maddy Chappell and Alana Stamm making up the No. 2 team.
“Payton was part of my No. 2 doubles team last year, and in a lot of our matches last year — we squeaked out 3-2 wins and our doubles had a lot to do with that,” said coach Counsil. “We’ve only had one week of practice, but I’m pleasantly surprised. I think we can go .500 this season.”
Milton, ready or not, begins its HAC-I season with an away match at Shikellamy today.
“The girls have improved from day one to day five. I have eight freshmen to teach the basics, so it was a trying week, but I think they are ready for (today),” said coach Counsil.
“The girls are all really competitive, but they just got to execute. My doubles teams are brand new — they’ve only ever played exhibitions, and two haven’t played tennis before — so keeping their heads in the game and keeping them from getting down on themselves will be the keys.”
Williamsport and Central Mountain are among the top teams to beat according to Milton’s coach.
“Williamsport is always just awesome, plus Central Mountain will be good,” said coach Counsil. “I’m not going to say we can’t beat them, but those teams will definitely be our toughest teams. Even if we can keep up with them, I’ll be pleased.”
Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Wildcats, in their fourth season of competition in the Heartland Athletic Conference, are still searching for their first trip into the District 4 playoffs.
Coach Dana Godshall thinks this could be the year her girls finally break through.
“We’re hoping to be more competitive in the HAC-I this year,” said Godshall, whose team went 4-11 a year ago, which included a 3-9 mark in the division.
“Our first goal is to improve upon our number of wins from last season (last year we finished our season with four wins and we had several close losses),” added Godshall. “Our second goal is to qualify for team districts for the first time (this is Mifflinburg’s fourth year with a girls tennis team and we’re still working towards qualifying for districts for the first time).”
Senior Abby Underhill will be the team’s No. 1 after playing at No. 2 singles last season. Fellow seniors Kiara Gilroy and Amber Leitzel have moved into the other two singles spots after they played at No. 1 and 2 doubles a year ago.
“As a coach, I think it will be a successful season if we can continue to show growth this season,” said Godshall. “In order to do that, our girls are going to have to push themselves throughout the entire season to keep improving and work towards playing smart, aggressive tennis.
“Underhill is bringing quite a bit of singles experience with her. She got some experience at No. 3 singles as a sophomore and she played No. 2 singles as a junior,” Godshall added. “Our top four players are all close in ability and are all competing for singles spots. That competition should push them to play their best to earn their spots in the lineup. Whoever ends up in our No. 4 spot, should make a strong first doubles player.”
And not just one player will be called upon to lead the team. Godshall is looking for all of her girls to be leaders at some point this season.
“All of our players are expected to play in new positions in our lineup this year, so every single player needs to step up,” said Godshall. “All of our girls are very motivated right now to work towards their goal of qualifying for team districts. Our top four players have quite a bit of varsity experience. The girls have created a very positive and uplifting environment.”
Lewisburg
Despite the loss of four starters from a team that managed just three wins in 2018, coach Sam Harer knows his girls have what it takes to post more wins this season.
“The goals this year are to be more competitive and win more than three matches, and just to make team districts for the experience,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “The things this year’s team will have to do to become successful is to come into the preseason and put in the work — practicing and sharpening their skills.
“I’m very excited for the season this year,” added Harer.
Senior Hannah Castellan will play at No. 1 singles this year for the Green Dragons. Senior Becca Brown will be at No. 2 and junior Bekah Vance at No. 3.
“Those three players will have to step up and become leaders for this team because they have knowledge and experience playing in varsity matches,” said Harer.
“This young team is willing to learn and put in the work. I have a good number of players out for the team which gives me a variety of players to work with. We added an assistant coach that will help me out with the younger jayvee players so I can focus on varsity.”
The youthfulness and inexperience of the team is a major weakness Harer said, but it will only be a matter of time until the squad competes with the big dogs in the HAC-II.
“I believe South Williamsport, Central Columbia and Loyalsock will be the top teams this year,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I think it will take me at least another maybe two years before this team will be competitive with the top teams in our division.”
Lewisburg opens the season at Central Columbia today, while Mifflinburg hosts Central Mountain.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Samuel Harer, 2nd season.
Assistant coach: Mandy Moore.
Last year’s record: 3-15 overall.
Key losses: Hallie Keiser, Erin Hilkert, Mickey Gallegos and Lauren Pilling.
Returning starters: Hannah Castellan, sr.; Becca Brown, sr.; Bekah Vance, jr.
Remaining roster: Audrey Harer, sr.; Liv Manner, sr.; Eli Yarnell, jr.; Sophia Waughen, jr.; Mia Kazakavage, jr.; Jennaye Pointer, so.; Ayra Tufail, so.; Kathleen McTammany, so.; Julia Kaszuba, so.; Grace Hilkert, so.; Isabella Heckert, so.; Kathleen Fessler, so.; Tara Clark, so.; Jayden Thomas, fr.; Mattison Lytle, fr.; Sonja Johnson, fr.; Brianna Camacho, fr.; Grace Bruckhart, fr.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Dana Godshall, 4th season.
Assistant coaches: Matt Wells and Lexie Reish.
Last year’s records: 4-11 (3-9 HAC-I).
Key losses: Allison Wagner, Cheyenne Sauder and Tiffany Feese.
Returning starters: Abby Underhill, sr.; Kiara Gilroy, sr.; Amber Leitzel, sr.; Rockell Keister, jr.
Remaining roster: Kiana Seedor, jr.; Rebecca Reimer, jr.; Sylvia Rishel, jr.; Kylie Vasbinder, jr.; Destiny Jones, so.; Tayah Lamey, so.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Jenny Counsil, 2nd season.
Assistant coach: Rich Counsil.
Last year’s record: 9-7. Advanced into quarterfinals of District 4 Class 2A tournament.
Key losses: Olivia Eisenhauer, Kaylin Scott, Molly Brown and Adrien Krall.
Returning starters: Hannah Seebold, sr.; Haley Seebold, sr.; Payton Ritter, sr.
Remaining roster: Mackenzie Counsil, jr.; Brooklyn Wade, fr.; Maddy Chappell, jr.; Alana Stamm, jr.; Lucy Bower, sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.