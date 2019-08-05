Replacing McSorley won't be only challenge for Penn State

By josh shreckengost
The Standard-Journal
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State football program held its annual media day on Saturday and throughout his nearly 45-minute press conference, head coach James Franklin repeatedly stressed that though his team is young and somewhat inexperienced — especially at the quarterback position following the graduation of three-year starter Trace McSorley — the assembled talent inside the Nittany Lions’ locker room is a more-than-capable group.
“The positives are you’ve got a bunch of guys that are hungry and are excited and that have something to really prove and got a chip on their shoulder. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Franklin said. “Obviously the negatives, are you lack experience, and experience counts and experience matters. There’s no doubt about it.”
“Experience playing major college football, experience playing in Beaver Stadium, experience playing in all these different venues that we are going to go to on the road, that is a factor,” Franklin added. “There’s no doubt about it. But that’s our job. Our job is to help these guys gain as much experience and as much confidence as we possibly can, and also create depth.”
While the starting quarterback question looms largest for the Nittany Lions as the 2019 season approaches, Franklin mentioned several players by name that he and his coaching staff have identified as leaders not only on the field, but in the locker room as well.
Tight end Nick Bowers, a fifth-year senior who battled injuries early in his collegiate career, was the first player Franklin mentioned during his opening statement.
“Bowers is a guy that had a bunch of injuries throughout his career and has battled through them and his family has been unbelievable and he's been unbelievable,” Franklin said. “I think he's going to have a huge year for us. He's also a guy that's a senior, and again, has had a lot of adversity and has battled through it and has just been a fantastic teammate. He's been a fantastic student here and in the community, and I think he's going to have a huge year for us this year.”
Another player Franklin identified by name in his opening statement was senior offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, a 6-4, 341-pounder from Union City, N.J.
Franklin noted that Gonzalez’s veteran status would provide stability on a unit which will need to be a strength both in the running game and protecting whichever signal caller Franklin chooses as the starter.
“[Steven] Gonzalez had a decision to make at the end of last year and I think he made the right decision and came back,” Franklin said. “We’re really excited about his experience and development. Excited about what he's going to do in camp from a leadership perspective, and I think he's going to have a big year for us as well.”
Franklin noted that while most of the outside attention is focused on the battle at the quarterback position between sophomore Will Levis and junior Sean Clifford, there are several other competitions at numerous other key positions on the field.
One of Franklin’s main goals is to create depth all over the field, not only at quarterback.
“When we will name a quarterback, I can’t tell you. We will do it when it’s obvious to everybody,” Franklin said. “There are a number of guys from that perspective. Obviously the quarterbacks, just it's part of that position. It’s going to happen. But this is going to be something that we are going to have to develop.”
While his team may not be looked at as the favorite in the Big Ten, Franklin maintained that he will continue to foster a championship mentality in Happy Valley.
“Our big kind of philosophy this year, our mantra this year that we are going to talk about all the time is ‘championship habits,’” Franklin said. “Just big believers in the habits that our guys have on and off the field that are really going to allow them to be successful.”
