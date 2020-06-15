WILLIAMSPORT — The start of the 2020 Williamsport Crosscutters season may not be happening any time soon as the New York-Penn League has announced the start of its season has been delayed indefinitely.
The Crosscutters recently issued a statement from the New York-Penn League announcing the delay.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League season is being delayed indefinitely,” the statement said. “The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League All-Star Game has been canceled.”
