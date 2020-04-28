SELINSGROVE — Senior captain Amy Jennings (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy), along with seven of her senior counterparts from across the league, were named the Landmark Conference Women’s Tennis Athletes of the Week for the week as announced by the conference office this week.
With Jennings’ leadership, the Susquehanna University women’s tennis team tallied an overall record of 17-37 (1-20 Landmark), including a 1-4 mark in a shortened 2019-20 season.
Susquehanna snapped a 19-match skid in Landmark action on April 10, 2019, with a come-from-behind victory at the Garrett Center Tennis Courts. The River Hawks earned a 5-4 league triumph over Juniata College as SU captured the final three singles matches, including Jennings winning 7-6 (9), 7-5 at No. 6 singles for the decisive fifth point.
A senior captain this season, she played primarily No. 6 singles while splitting time between No. 2 and No. 3 doubles during her four-year career at SU. Jennings posted 15 wins in singles action and came up with 10 victories in doubles play.
She had a strong start to her career as she was named the Landmark Athlete of the Week on September 12, 2016, after reaching the finals of No. 7 singles and No. 3 doubles at the King’s (Pa.) College Invitational as a first-year.
Off the court, Jennings is a six-time member of the dean’s list and has been named to the Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll twice. She is also a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society that recognizes first-year students with outstanding records, and the Biological Honor Society.
She also serves as a tutor at the Center for Academic Success.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.