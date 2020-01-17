ACHIEVEMENTS
Robert Ferraro’s accomplishments: • The Indiana State graduate is widely known as the inventor of the power half (nelson), used by his son to help his way to two PIAA Championships. It’s now a common hold in amateur wrestling. • NCAA runner-up in 1970 while wrestling for the Sycamores. He was on deck with Larry Owings defeated Dan Gable in perhaps college wrestling’s biggest upset. Ferraro lost to Oklahoma’s Mike Grant by decision but pinned him two weeks later in the East-West All-Star match. He was fourth the year before. • A three-time District 11 champion and one-time regional champion for Easton High. • Had a career mark of 93-4 at Indiana State with 62 falls. • Was head coach at Bucknell from 1973 to 1997. During that time he had 44 East Coast Conference and East Coast Wrestling Association champions and four NCAA All-Americans. • He’s a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Pennsylvania Chapter and the District 4 and District 11 Halls of Fame. • Founded the National High School Coaches Association, National High School Senior Wrestling Championships and the National Wrestling Coaches Convention.
Bobby Ferraro’s accomplishments: • He was a two-time state champion and a three-time place-winner while wrestling for Lewisburg Area High School. • He was a two-time NCAA All-American at Bucknell, and his BU record was 118-21-1. • He was eighth as a senior in nationals and seventh as a graduate student. • A two-time team captain at Bucknell, he won the Christy Mathewson Award as Bucknell’s top senior athlete. He’s only the second wrestler to be enshrined in the Bucknell Sports Hall of Fame. • He is a member of the District 4 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Other inductees: Here are the other honorees to be inducted May 17. Tickets at $35 each are available from Hall of Fame chairman Gene Waas at 610-428-4686 or by mail at 1604 Riegel St., Hellertown, Pa 18055. Tickets can be picked up the day of the induction at the Mountainview Country Club. Dave Ciafre, coach, District 10, Sharon High; Tim Flynn, wrestler, coach, former coach at Edinboro, All-American at Penn State, present coach at West Virginia; Jarrod King, wrestler, District 7, two-time state champion, NCAA champion in 2009: Joel Kislin, wrestler, District 2, 2-time District 2 champion, PIAA state runner-up . Walter Peppelman, wrestler, District 3, one-time PIAA champion for Central Dauphin; Scott Schleicher, wrestler, District 11, PIAA champion in 1985, two-time All-American at Navy; Frank Vulcano, contributor, District 7, tournament director of the Powerade Tournament, athletic director at Canon-McMillan High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.