BLOOMSBURG — Hunter Confair didn’t set out to be a collegiate cross country runner, but the Lock Haven junior and Warrior Run alum has turned into quite a good one.
Confair finished sixth on his team and 57th overall with a time of 27:18.3 at Friday’s PSAC Cross Country Championships at Bloomsburg University and his performance, along with those of his Lock Haven teammates, qualified the Bald Eagles for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships on November 9. Lock Haven will host the race and Confair and his teammates will get to compete on their home course. The Bald Eagles finished second overall to PSAC champion Edinboro, but were able to secure a Regional berth, something Confair said was the team’s main goal heading into the race.
“We wanted to go out and win the PSAC championship and we fell a little bit short of that, but the main goal was to qualify for Regionals,” Confair said. “It was a big accomplishment for us. We woke up, we all just felt really confident going into (Friday). I think our goal is to get into the top three and shipping us off to Nationals (in Sacramento, CA).”
Confair has really come into his own for the Bald Eagles during his junior season, though his journey to this point has been as winding as a cross country course. Confair was a standout soccer player at Warrior Run and also competed in track and field. Following his graduation from high school, Confair had dreams of playing soccer at the collegiate level.
“I was a big soccer player in high school and I wanted to do that,” Confair said. “My plan was actually to come to Lock Haven and go out for the men’s soccer team, but my (cross country) coach actually sent me the training for the summertime and I looked at it and kind of had no choice.”
The transition from the pitch to the trail was not a simple one for Confair. Though soccer has its fair share of long runs, the continuous, grueling, sustained running of cross country is an entirely different story. It was something which Confair had to train his body — and his mind — to not only deal with, but to enjoy.
“At first, it was definitely a huge transition that I really wasn’t ready for,” said Confair. “In soccer, we would do sprints and I could handle that, but then I got to college and now I’m running 50 to 60 miles a week and that’s something I wasn’t used to at all, even during track. It was definitely a big jump from high school to college, which was hard at first, but now that I’m a junior, it’s definitely a lot easier.”
Confair did not make the team in either his freshman or sophomore seasons, but his gradual improvement was noticed by Lock Haven head coach Aaron Russell. Along with Russell’s guidance, and some training tips from Warrior Run cross country coach Andy Dufrene, Confair continued to push himself and made the roster this fall as a junior.
“Coach Russell makes our own, individual training and he starts with your mileage at low and continually increases it until about a week or two ago, he started to decrease our mileage which gets your body ready to peak because your body is a little more fresh,” Confair said. “Freshman year, not having run cross country at all, was tough. Sophomore year it got a little bit easier and this year, honestly, it’s the best I’ve felt. It’s not hard for me to get up and go run now that my body is so used to it.”
On Oct. 22, Confair was named PSAC Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week following his performance at the Gettysburg Invitational on Oct. 19. Confair paced the Bald Eagles with an 8K time of 28:49.2 and finished 86th out of 230-plus runners. Confair scored in 71st place at Gettysburg and following the recognition by the PSAC, Confair explained that while accolades are nice, the satisfaction of seeing his labor come to fruition was even more gratifying than any award.
“It feels pretty good to see that all the hard work, running all those miles in 100-degree weather in the summer, to have it all pay off,” Confair said. “It’s crazy, I usually work until 3 p.m. so I run mid-afternoon when it’s really hot and sometimes it’s hard to tell yourself, ‘OK, we’re going to go out there and run for an hour,’ but you know at the end of the day you’re going to feel good about it that the hard work is going to pay off.”
