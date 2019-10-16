MIDDLEBURG — Maddie Miller scored twice, plus Izzy Zaleski and Gaby Markunas both had a goal and an assist as Lewisburg cruised to a 5-0 victory over Midd-West at Sports Booster Park.
Markunas and Zaleski both scored first-half goals, with each girl assisting on each other’s goal.
In the second half, Rylee Dyroff scored unassisted before Miller put the game away with her two tallies in the final 8:20 of action.
Kerstin Koons made nine saves to get the shutout for Lewisburg (14-2-1, 8-1-1 HAC-II), which ends its regular season at 4 p.m., Thursday, with a non-league home game against Dallas.
Lewisburg 5, Midd-West 0at Midd-West
First half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, assist Izzy Zaleski, 26:57. Lew-Zaleski, assist Markunas, 13:18.
Second half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 15:34. Lew-Maddie Miller, assist Allie Mast, 8:20. Lew-Miller, unassisted, :37.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 13-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; Midd-West, 9.
JV game:
Lewisburg, 3-1.
Girls soccerSelinsgrove 4
Milton 0
SELINSGROVE — Jessica Smith scored twice, plus Lillian Poust and Sydney Shatzer each added goals to lead the Seals past the Black Panthers in the HAC-I contest.
Selinsgrove led by just a single goal at the half, but the Seals exploded for three more in the second half to pull away.
Milton falls to 7-8-2 (3-8-1 HAC-I) on the season, but the Black Panthers have one game left to help them qualify for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Milton will host Hughesville for its senior day game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
