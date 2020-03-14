NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With no outs in the bottom of the fifth, senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, ripped an RBI double to score senior Darci Warriner and freshman Morgan Wetzel singled to score junior Taylor Gessner, a Meadowbrook Christian graduate, from third as the Lycoming College softball team walked away from the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex with a 12-4 win over Dean College, after falling short against Greenville, 5-4, in the first game at the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic.
Wetzel led the Warriors with four hits, three doubles and six RBIs in the two games.
Sophomore Angie King had five strikeouts in her five innings of work against Dean to improve to 2-0.
Leading 5-3, Lycoming (6-2) added five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Warriors batted around. Warriner hit a single down the left field line before Kline and Wetzel hit back-to-back doubles, Wetzel scored both Warriner and Kline. King’s single to center drove in Wetzel, a walk and error in senior Lydia Yorks’ at-bat allowed freshman Madalyn Bechdel and King to score for a 10-3 lead. Dean scooted a run across in the top of the fifth inning before the Warriors capped a winning week with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ali Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI to lead the Bulldogs (4-3).
In game one, Greenville (7-4 overall) scored three runs in the first inning and an Emma Deters’ solo home run in the second to gain a 4-0 advantage. Greenville tacked on another run in the fifth on a sac fly.
Lycoming answered with four runs in the sixth inning, as Wetzel’s two-run double scored Warriner and senior Madison Brown and sophomore Morgan Christine hit a double to deep center to score Wetzel and Gessner.
With runners on the corners in the seventh inning, Maegan Stone got a popup to end the game and earned the save. Morgan Wendling earned the win, going five innings and giving up three hits.
