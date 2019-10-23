WILLIAMSPORT — In a season of near-misses, the No. 11 Milton girls varsity soccer team endured another one in its District 4 Class 2A first round playoff game against No. 6 Montoursville on Tuesday night.
A little under seven minutes into what was then a scoreless contest, Milton’s Abby Snyder lined up for a direct kick from 18 yards out and just missed putting the Black Panthers on the scoreboard as Montoursville keeper Avery Zales got just enough of the ball to deflect it off the post and out.
Snyder’s shot would turn out to be the Black Panthers’ best chance of the night and Montoursville got two goals from Lily Saul which turned out to be the difference in the Warriors’ 2-0 victory.
“It’s been the story of the season for some reason and I don’t know why, I don’t know why we can’t fix that,” Milton head coach Rod Harris said after the game. “It’s been a tough season to swallow. I’m glad we’re here, I’m glad we got in (to the playoffs), I’m glad we got the experience of playing in this game, but it’s a shame that the seniors didn’t get to have an opportunity to go a lot further than we did.”
Six minutes after Snyder nearly gave the Black Panthers the lead, Saul slipped through the back of the Milton defense and chipped a shot just under a diving Kamryn Snyder to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at 12:51.
Following Saul’s opening goal, Montoursville was content to try to clog the middle and not allow Milton any breathing room in the middle of the field.
In the second half, Saul added an insurance goal when she executed a brilliant individual effort to get around two Milton defenders and deposit a shot high into the top right corner to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
“She had a good game tonight, we man-marked her and we tried put her down, but we couldn’t,” Harris said. “Montoursville does a great job off getting the ball right to her foot and her first touch is phenomenal. Her first touch compared to other players is really, really good and when she gets it, she uses the speed and she’s in.”
Though the loss was clearly disappointing to Harris and his team, Milton’s head coach said that after back-to-back playoff appearances, his team has begun to build a tradition.
“This is two years in a row in the playoffs for us and hopefully what we’re trying to do is build this program,” Harris said. “This is what we want Milton girls soccer to be and it encourages all of the young girls. The seniors are really going to be missed, but I have a lot of young kids who are ready to step up and be part of it.”
No. 6 Montoursville 2, No. 11 Milton 0
District 4 Class 2A first round game
at Loyalsock Township High School
First half
MON-Lily Saul (unassisted), 12:51. Second half
MON-Saul (unassisted), 61:46.
Shots: Montoursville, 8-2; Corners: Milton, 3-2; Saves: Kamryn Snyder (Milton) 6, Avery Zales (Montoursville) 2.
