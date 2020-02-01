SUNBURY — After two straight wins pushed their record back to .500 on the year, the Mifflinburg Wildcats put themselves into a perfect position to punch their tickets into the District 4 Class 4A playoffs with one more victory.
Mifflinburg traveled to Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium for a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I showdown against the Shikellamy Braves looking for that win, but the Wildcats came up short in those efforts.
A slow start to the game put Mifflinburg into a hole it couldn’t get out of as Shikellamy took a 45-32 victory on Friday.
“Shikellamy always plays tough and they play good man-to-man defense, and we just mentally came out and struggled,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “We did some good things, but we just turned the ball over way too much in the first half.”
A lay-up by Mara Shuck off an assist from Angela Reamer late in the first quarter helped keep Mifflinburg (9-10, 5-4 HAC-I) close, but the Wildcats still trailed 12-8 after eight minutes of action.
Early in the second period Reamer found Ella Shuck for a lay-up that got Mifflinburg to within 12-11 of Shikellamy (11-5, 7-2), but a couple of minutes later the Braves went on a 9-0 run to take a 28-15 lead at the break.
“We struggled shooting the ball a little bit tonight, and we never seemed to get into a groove offensively — credit that to some of Shikellamy’s defense,” said coach Shuck. “I also thought our effort wasn’t where it needs to be for an entire game — it just wasn’t there tonight — especially in the first half.”
Neither team made much ground in either direction in the third quarter, except that Reamer started asserting herself in the game a little bit more for the Wildcats.
Reamer picked up a couple of steals as well as a corner 3-pointer to keep Mifflinburg to within 13 points (37-24), and she continued those efforts into the fourth.
With six points and three more steals Reamer helped Mifflinburg force Shikellamy into committing eight turnovers out of 12 trips down the floor in the fourth to make the score 39-32 with under 3 minutes remaining.
However, an 0-for-5 effort from the charity stripe combined with some easy misses and a couple of key turnovers prevented the Wildcats from getting any closer as the Braves held on.
“I liked our effort in the second half. We got a lot of steals and forced Shikellamy into a lot of turnovers, but unfortunately we dug ourselves into a hole where we needed to convert all of those turnovers into points each time, and we weren’t able to do that,” said coach Shuck. “Every time down the court — at least 70 percent of the time — we weren’t smart there mentally.
Mara Shuck scored 10 points and had four rebounds and four steals, plus Reamer finished with nine points and eight steals to lead Mifflinburg, which won’t have much time to dwell on the loss as the Wildcats travel to play Penns Valley at 3:30 p.m. today.
“We got to turn around and we got to get back on the bus (today) and go to Penns Valley, which is probably good so we don’t have to sit and think about (this loss) — we can get right back on the court and just play again. So, that’s what we have to look forward to and we got to prepare for (today).”
Shikellamy 45, Mifflinburg 32
at Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 8 7 9 8 — 32 Shikellamy 12 16 9 8 — 45
Mifflinburg (9-10) 32
Angela Reamer 4 0-0 9; Mara Shuck 3 4-4 10; Mollie Bomgardner 1 0-4 2; Brooke Catherman 1 0-0 2; Ella Shuck 3 1-3 7; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Jaden Keister 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0. Totals:
13 5-11 32.
3-point goals:
Reamer.
Shikellamy (11-5) 45
Averi Dodge 2 3-4 7; Jordan Moten 3 2-4 10; Emma Bronowicz 5 1-2 11; Tori Smith 1 2-2 4; Paige Fausey 0 0-0 0; Brooke Snyder 5 1-2 13.
Totals:
16 9-14 45.
3-point goals:
Moten 2, Snyder 2.
JV score: Shikellamy, 37-11. High scorers: Shikellamy, Cassie Ronk and Lily Wiest, 7; Mifflinburg, Avery Metzger, 4.
