TURBOTVILLE — Relentless. Driven. Motivated.
These are not only the adjectives which Warrior Run girls soccer head coach Rob Ryder uses to describe junior goalkeeper Kylee Brouse, they are the adjectives which Brouse uses to describe herself.
Brouse’s determination and unyielding work ethic are the main reasons why she was named by the Heartland Athletic Coaches as her division’s first team goalie while also being tabbed as the HAC-II all-state representative.
The honor was a surprise to Brouse.
“I honestly didn’t expect it completely, but I worked really hard this offseason, so I was kind of hoping to get recognized somehow,” Brouse said. “I was really excited and I was glad that all the hard work I put in during the summertime and in the preseason paid off.”
Brouse’s offseason training regimen was a key reason why she was able to help the Defenders back to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs and Ryder noted that it was evident from the opening practice that his goalkeeper was ready to make a big leap on the field.
“She had a great season and was very strong as far as saves and technical ability as a keeper and it really showed through a lot of our games,” Ryder said. “Last year, she did a great job and we were hanging in a lot of games by one goal, went into a lot of overtimes. She just really worked hard and continued to make herself better, through and through. She really worked hard in the summer. She’s the type of kid who would go home and run five miles after practice. She would just keep doing drills and drills and drills. She’s got a lot of energy and a lot of athletic ability.”
Brouse, who is also a member of the Warrior Run track team, put in a boatload of hours over the summer and continued her goalkeeping instruction with Bloomsburg University women’s soccer head coach Matt Haney.
Still, her workouts were not merely confined to the pitch. Instead, Brouse worked on speed and agility training with Warrior Run sports specialist Mike Mertz and also did crossfit several times each week to keep her body in top physical condition.
“I would work with Coach Haney, usually on Saturdays or Sundays and I would do speed and agility training with (Mike) Mertz, our school’s trainer, at least three times a week,” Brouse said. “Then we would do crossfit two times a week during the summer, every week.”
The tireless effort paid off for Brouse and the Defenders as they went 8-9-1 and qualified for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
In the first round of the tournament, Brouse pitched a shutout and the No. 10-seeded Defenders upset No. 7 Hughesville, 1-0.
In the quarterfinals, Brouse was again strong in net as the Defenders picked up their biggest win of the season, a 2-1 upset over No. 2 Benton. In that game, Brouse had seven saves, several of them from point-blank range, and held a Benton team which had scored 86 goals during the regular season to just a lone marker in the contest.
In the semifinals against Lewisburg, Brouse misplayed a direct kick in the first half which led to Green Dragons’ opening goal and the Defenders ultimately fell in a hard-fought match. Both Brouse and her head coach believe that the game against Lewisburg was a product of nerves, but will ultimately serve as a valuable lesson and experience for the Warrior Run netminder.
“It was definitely rough, it sort of made me a little bit nervous for the rest of the game, but I’ve been able to shake it off and realize that everyone makes mistakes,” Brouse said. “I tried to keep playing through it, but it obviously didn’t turn out the way we wanted. (Nerves) were definitely there. I think it’s definitely going to help a lot for next year, having gone through that and experienced it.”
Ryder agreed with his goalkeeper’s assessment and also agreed that it would help Brouse, and ultimately the team, going forward.
“Even as a very skilled and very high-ability goalkeeper, nerves play a role,” Ryder said. “I’m thinking some of that was nerves, but I think it’s like anything else, the more you do it, the more apt you are to to play better the next time. You learn, and those kinds of feelings are difficult to deal with for some players, but for her it’s typically not an issue. She’s a fairly strong player, mentally.”
Though her senior season on the pitch is still 10 months away, Brouse will continue to maintain her intense pace in an effort to get better, though she will have several other activities to keep her busy throughout the remainder of the school year.
As mentioned, Brouse is a member of the Defenders’ track team and she was named Track and Field Outstanding Athlete in the spring for her performance in the 4x800m relay, 4x400m relay and the 800m events. Brouse is also a member of National Honor Society, the Yearbook Club and she also serves as a Student Council member. Still, she will be looking forward to the offseason and especially next summer to hone her craft in net and be even better in 2020.
“Right now, I’m just focusing on keeping up with all of my training so I don’t fall behind,” Brouse said. “I’m currently doing indoor track, we’re also doing an indoor team for soccer and I’m trying to get on another team, as well. I love playing indoor so much. It gives you a good workout and it helps with your reaction time. I’ve always been motivated because I’m never satisfied with being just average. I try to focus on the end result instead of the pain of training.”
