College field hockey
Middle Atlantic Conference semifinal
Susquehanna 2, Catholic 1
at Catholic University
Notes: After falling to the Cardinals in the regular season, the River Hawks took Wednesday’s Landmark Conference semifinal game in Washington D.C. This win advances Susquehanna to the championship game on Saturday against Scranton.
The River Hawks struck first as Vivian Simone found the back of the cage on a penalty stroke to give SU the 1-0 lead in the second quarter. The Cardinals answered back in the third quarter as Kate Anderson scored for Catholic.
Senior captain Hunter Pitman scored just nine minutes later after teammate Allyson Heard’s shot was deflected off the goal keeper.
The River Hawks were outshot by Catholic 19-4 as SU was able to make three of those shots on goal to the Cardinals 14. Susquehanna forced just one penalty corner while Cardinals had 13. Susquehanna made 14 saves in the contest, two defensive, while Catholic had one goalie save.
Women's volleyball
Middle Atlantic Conference semifinal
Susquehanna 3, Scranton 0
at Susquehanna University
Notes: Susquehanna beat the University of Scranton Wednesday in O.W. Houts Gymnasium in the Landmark Conference semifinals. This wins not only earns the River Hawks a spot in the championship match against Juniata College, but it also is a home match to fight for the conference title.
The River Hawks (31-5) were able to combine for 41 kills to Scranton's (15-18) 27, to claim a 3-0 victory. In the first set, Susquehanna dominated the Royals in the 25-12 set victory. The River Hawks recorded 12 kills and .308 attack percentage. SU again took set two 25-17 as they tallied 14 kills to Scranton's 10. Scranton was unable to defend the River Hawks offense during the third set, falling to SU 25-17.

