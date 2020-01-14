MIDDLEBURG — Warrior Run’s boys basketball team is back to .500 for the first time since early in the season as the 1-2 punch of Kade Anzulavich and Ahmahd Keyes propelled the Defenders past Midd-West, 74-47, in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest Monday.
Anzulavich tallied 17 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter as Warrior Run (5-5) extended its lead to 56-27. Keyes added 15 points for the Defenders, eight of which came in the first half.
Warrior Run next plays at Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 74, Midd-West 47
at Midd-West
Warrior Run 14 18 24 18 — 74 Midd-West 5 6 16 20 — 47
Warrior Run (5-5) 74
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1; Denver Beachel 3 0-0 7; Mason Sheesley 1 2-2 5; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3; Nasir Berry 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 2 2-2 6; Ahmahd Keyes 6 2-2 15; Nathan Axtman 1 0-2 2; Kade Anzulavich 7 2-2 17; Tyler Pick 4 1-1 9; Cain Walters 0 1-2 1; A.J. Bieber 4 0-0 8.
Totals:
29 11-15 74.
3-point goals:
Beachel, Sheesley, Hogan, Keyes, Anzulavich.
Midd-West (4-7) 47
Braeden Reid 2 2-2 7; Hunter Wolfley 0 0-0 0; Riley Lantz 5 4-5 16; Cordell Hostettler 0 1-2 1; Carter Knepp 2 2-2 7; Griffin Paige 0 2-2 2; Andrew Oldt 3 0-0 7; Isaac Hummel 3 1-2 7. T
otals:
15 12-15 47.
3-point goals:
Lantz 2, Reid, Knepp, Oldt.
JV score: WR, 54-31. High scorers:
WR, Hogan, 16; Bieber, 14.
Penns Valley 50
Mifflinburg 45
SPRING MILLS — The Wildcats jumped out to a nine-point lead over the Rams after the first quarter, but they couldn’t hold on as Penns Valley came back for the non-league victory.
Dante Colon led Mifflinburg (1-10) with 18 points, plus Seth Kline and Cannon Griffith added eight points apiece for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next plays at Milton tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Penns Valley 50, Mifflinburg 45
at Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 17 7 9 12 — 45 Penns Valley 8 15 10 17 — 50
Mifflinburg (1-10) 45
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 7; Seth Kline 3 0-3 8; Dante Colon 7 0-1 18; Rylee Stahl 0 0-2 0; Cannon Griffith 4 0-1 8; Jake Young 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
18 2-9 45.
3-point goals:
Colon 4, Kline 2, Doebler.
Penns Valley (7-5) 50
Aaron Tobias 2 0-1 4; Zach Braucht 7 6 -8 20; Logan Snyder 6 0-0 16; John Aston 2 0-1 4; Aidan Culver 0 0-0 0; Aidan Brinker 1 4-5 6.
Totals:
18 10-15 50.
3-point goals:
Snyder 4.
JV score:
PV, 36-33. High scorer: Mifflinburg, G. Yoder, 12.
Girls basketballSelinsgrove 42
Milton 29
SELINSGROVE — Down by four points after the third quarter, the Black Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Seals in the fourth quarter and fell in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup.
Taylor Walter led Milton (3-9, 0-6) with 16 points, but the Black Panthers were outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter to fall.
Milton next plays at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Selinsgrove 42, Milton 29
at Selinsgrove
Milton 6 7 9 7 — 29 Selinsgrove 4 10 12 16 — 42
Milton (3-9) 29
Kiersten Stork 0 0-0 0; Leah Walter 0 0-0 0; Taylor Walter 5 4-4 16; Crystal Hamilton 1 3-8 5; Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4; Tori Brink 1 0-0 2; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
10 7-12 29.
3-point
goals: Snyder 2.
Selinsgrove 42
L. Gabrielson 6 0-0 15; E. Atwood 1 0-1 2; L. Latsha 1 0-0 2; A. Defazio 0 4-6 4; L. Diehle 4 0-1 8; K. Shaffer 2 1-4 5; E. Davis 0 0-0 0; C. Adams 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
17 5-12 42.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 3.
