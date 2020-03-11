NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg graduate, hit a game-tying three-run triple in the seventh and senior Darci Warriner hit a walk-off winner in the eighth to lift the Lycoming College softball team to a dramatic 5-4 extra-inning win over Norwich to highlight a sweep on the team’s second day at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. In the second game, the team used a four-run first inning to propel it to a 10-1 five-inning win over Penn State Abington.
Down 4-0 against Norwich, the Warriors rallied in the bottom of the seventh, with junior Lydia Yorks, a Jersey Shore alum, starting the rally with a single into right with one out. Senior Madison Brown, a Central Mountain grad, and Warriner followed with opposite field singles to load the bases before junior Taylor Gessner, a Meadowbrook Christrian alum, blooped a single into center to score a run. Kline tied the game in the next at bat, drilling a triple into right center that rolled to the fence.
Freshman Payton Whary, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, threw a perfect top of the eighth, getting Lycoming back to the plate, where sophomore Kacee Reitz, a Milton Area High School grad, walked to lead off before Whary and Yorks both reached on sacrifice bunts that didn’t yield outs to load the bases. After a flyout, Warriner blasted the first pitch she saw past a diving shortstop for the win over the Cadets (2-2 overall), who reached the GNAC Tournament in 2019.
After five scoreless innings, where both teams left two runners stranded at third, the Cadets scored four runs in the top of the sixth, using a walk, two errors and two hits to score the runs, with Sydney Parkhurst delivering the big blow with a two-run single.
Lycoming had 12 hits in the game, as the 2-3-4 hitters went 6-for-11 with two runs and five RBI, as Warriner, Gessner and Kline each had two hits. Yorks also went 2-for-3 with a run.
Game 2
The Warriors scored in all four frames of the second game en route to the run-rule shortened 10-1 win over Penn State Abington.
Whary (3-1) allowed four hits and one run in four innings to earn the win, as she walked and struck out one.
The 2-through-5 batters went 7-for-11 with eight runs and three RBI to power the team, with Warriner going 2-for-2 with two runs and a triple, Gessner going 2-for-3 with two runs, Kline going 1-for-3 with two runs and a RBI and freshman Morgan Wetzel, a graduate of Central Mountain High School, going 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and two RBI. King went 2-for-3 with two RBI out of the eight spot in the order as well.
The Warriors added another three runs in the second, using singles from Warriner and Gessner to propel the three-run inning. In the third, a triple from Warriner led to her scoring on a single by Gessner to get back a run that Norwich scored in the top of the inning.
Freshman Kaleigh Kinley threw a scoreless fifth to secure the run-rule win.
The Warriors get back on the field on Thursday, March 10, as they face Lancaster Bible at 1:30 p.m. and Greenville University at 5:30 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.
Lycoming 5, Norwich 4
Game 1
at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Norwich (2-2) 000 004 00—4 6 1Lycoming (2-1) 000 000 41—5 10 2W:
Payton Whary, (2-1)
L:
Brittany Vandergroef (1-1)
Lycoming 10, Penn St.-Abington 1
Game 2
at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Penn St.-Abington (0-4) 010 00—1 5 1 Lycoming (3-1) 431 2X—10 9 0
W:
Payton Whary, (3-1)
Loss: Mary Kate Smith, (0-1)
