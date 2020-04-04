Over the next several days, The Standard-Journal will spotlight area collegians, who had their seasons cut short due to the threat of COVID-19. We try to scour area collegiate rosters as best we can, but if there’s someone we missed, let us know at sports@standard-journal. We will include them in a future edition. Today, we start with softball and baseball.
Kayla Kline, senior infielder
Lycoming College
Kline, a Mifflinburg grad, continued her stellar play as she led the Warriors to an early 6-2 start. Kline was hitting .462 with 2 home runs, 4 doubles, a triple and 12 RBI.
She had scored nine runs for the Warriors prior to the NCAA cancelation of the season due to COVID-19.
Kline was a first-team All-MAC performer and earned all-conference academic honors as well. She was among the league leaders in hitting a season ago, and was also a member of the Warrior’s basketball team.
Katie Koch, sophomore catcher
Susquehanna University
A Susquehanna University sophomore catcher, Koch, had a home run and 6 RBIs prior to the cancelation of the spring sports seasons by the NCAA.
The River Hawks were 6-4 early into the season.
Koch, who started nine of 10 games, was hitting .273 with a .409 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage, a home run and 6RBI.
Taylor Gessner, junior catcher, infielder
Lycoming College
A Meadowbrook Christian graduate, Gessner started all eight games for the Warriors and was hitting .360.
She had nine hits, a double and an RBI. The Warriors started the season 6-2.
Kacee Reitz, sophomore utility player
Lycoming College
Reitz, a Milton graduate, had played in five games for the Warriors. She had a hit, two base on balls and had scored a run.
Lycoming was 6-2 to start the season.
Libby Whittaker, freshman infielder
North Carolina State University
Whittaker, a Mifflinburg graduate, was hitting .167 with a .667 slugging percentage for the Wolfpack. She had a home run and 2 RBI. Whittaker started 6 games for the ‘Pack, who were 19-6 prior to the cancelation of the season by the NCAA.
Dakotah Snyder, freshman utility player
Juniata College
A freshman, Snyder got his collegiate career off to a solid start. The Lewisburg graduate was hitting .393 with three doubles and 4 RBIs. He had a .414 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. He had played in all 10 games for the Eagles, who got off to a 7-3 start prior to having the season canceled by the NCAA.
Michael Warren, freshman infielder
Juniata College
Warren, a Mifflinburg graduate, was hitting .217 with a double and 3 RBIs for the Eagles. He had a .308 on-base percentage and .261 slugging percentage for the Eagles, 7-3 in early season action.
Andrew Ramirez, freshman outfielder
Lock Haven University
Ramirez saw action in three games as the Bald Eagles got off to a 5-7 start to the season. He started three and was hit by pitch once.
Dillan Weikel, sophomore pitcher
Susquehanna University
A Mifflinburg graduate, Weikel had appeared in three games and was 0-2 in early season action. He had 6.2 innings pitched, with 6 strikeouts. His ERA was 10.8.
The River Hawks were 6-5 prior to cancelation of the season.
Noah Inch, redshirt junior
Shippensburg University
Inch, a lefty pitcher for the Raiders, was 0-2 early in the season. He had pitched 53 innings and tallied 17 strikeouts. He had an ERA of 6.72.
The Raiders were 6-12 in the early season.
Reed Wagner, sophomore infielder
Messiah College
Wagner, a Mifflinburg graduate, was hitting .167 with a hit and two RBIs for the Falcons this spring. Messiah was 3-4 prior to the cancelation of the season by the NCAA.
Brian Jordan, sophomore pitcher/outfielder
Mansfield University
Jordan, a Mifflinburg graduate, had pitched 7.1 innings for the Mounties. He had a 1-1 record, 6.14 ERA and two strikeouts.
Mansfield was 4-9 prior to the cancelation of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.