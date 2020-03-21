LEWISBURG — In 2019, the Lewisburg varsity baseball team had six seniors on their roster and the Green Dragons fell to Shamokin in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, 5-2.
An off-season coaching change and a lineup with another year of experience under its belt has first-year head coach Don Leitzel excited for what could be in 2020.
Leitzel is a baseball lifer who began his career 34 years ago in the Shikellamy School District and has coached baseball at nearly every amateur level over the past three-and-a-half decades. Leitzel submitted his resignation to the Shikellamy School District in January of this year and was scooped up by Lewisburg shortly thereafter. Leitzel said that he was looking forward to the coming season as well as the opportunity to coach in a new district.
“This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to coach students from another school district,” Leitzel said. “Most recently, I’ve been the legion coach for Sunbury-Northumberland in the summer and an assistant the last three years and I’ve been the head coach down there on an off since the beginning of my teaching career. I’ve coached a host of amateur teams and adult league teams. I’ve also been a graduate assistant at Bucknell and I played at Bucknell, that’s why coaching at Lewisburg just seemed to make sense.”
In 2019, four of Lewisburg’s seniors finished in the top six on the club in batting average, but the team’s leading hitter, junior Josh Heath, is back this year after hitting a robust .437 as a sophomore. Heath will be joined by senior Colt Kline who hit an even .300 a year ago.
Heath led the team with 31 hits a season ago, but gone are the four next-highest hit producers from the 2019 squad. Andrew Ramirez (27), Dakotah Snyder (22), Aaron Strosser (21) and Peter Marrara (16) and their 86 combined hits are now since graduated. Shedleski (14) and Kline (12) are the two top returning batters for the Green Dragons and will be counted upon to provide protection for Heath.
“I knew a little bit about Lewisburg, but they weren’t in Shikellamy’s division the past two years. Still, I knew they had some talent coming back,” Leitzel said. “I knew they had a good stable of arms. We’ve got quite a few pitchers. I thought we had two or three, but it’s looking like we’re going six or seven deep as far as kids who I would trust to start on the varsity level.”
Returning to the hill for the Green Dragons will be Heath, who went 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA a year ago. Leitzel mentioned Heath, senior Nick Shedleski (2-5, 3.33 ERA), and juniors Owen Arndt (2-1, 3.46 ERA) and Jack Landis (0-0, 3.50 ERA) as the foundation for the team’s pitching staff in 2020.
“Shedleski, Heath, Arndt and Landis form the nucleus of a very deep staff,” Leitzel said. “From what I’ve seen so far, all four of those guys throw hard and have a formidable breaking pitch. They’ve also shown quite a bit of control in the early-season bullpen sessions that I’ve seen.”
For now, Leitzel and his team must wait and see, just like every other local, college and professional athlete in the country as the ever-growing COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc on everyday life. The uncertainty has hit Leitzel and his team particularly hard as they were just getting to know one another before the PIAA’s stoppage of all high school sports-related activities on March 12.
“It’s really disappointing for me because personally, I was excited for this new challenge,” Leitzel said. “I was excited about the possibilities for this team and as I’ve gotten to know these guys through open gyms and other early season practices, they are quality people. I was really looking forward to coaching this team and I hope we do get that chance. We probably had nine really good practices out of our first ten. The excitement level of these kids to get the season started was just through the roof and my excitement level to coach them was right there, too.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Don Leitzel, 1st season.
Assistant coaches:
Matthew Butler and Rich Aurand.
Last year’s records:
9-12, 4-6 HAC-I.
Key losses:
Peter Marrara, Andrew Ramirez, Dominic Silvers, Dakotah Snyder, Aaron Strosser, Dustin Terry.
Returning starters:
Nicholas Shedleski, sr., P/IF; Colt Kline, sr., IF/OF; Owen Arndt, P/IF.
Remaining roster: Jacob Brooks, sr.; Brett Herman, sr.; Raphael Gearhart, jr.; Josh Heath, jr.; Jackson Landis, jr.; Thomas Lyons, jr.; Kadyn Magyar, jr.; Harrison Murphy, jr.; Joel Myers, jr.; Dante Sims, jr.; Anthony Burns, so.; Roberto Olmo, so.; Kaiden Wagner, so.; Mark Walsh, so.; Forrest Zelechoski, so.
