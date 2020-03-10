WILLIAMSPORT — One was an All-American. Two were all-region. One was the MAC Offensive Lineman of the Year, another the MAC Scholar-Athlete and another a two-time MAC Champion. And one threw the only seven-inning perfect game in the softball team’s history. Together the group of seven make up the 2020 Lycoming College Athletics Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted at the 35th annual Hall of Fame Ceremony as part of Alumni Weekend, May 29-31.
The complete class features Jennifer (Orchowski) Chaffee ’97 (women’s track and field), Heather (Suit) Coleman ’08 (women’s lacrosse), Holly (Lansberry) Grecco ’13 (softball), Mike Kemmerer ’00 (football), Chris Lorenzet ’10 (men’s soccer), Victor Marchetti ’12 (men’s lacrosse) and Jenna (Hoff) Roeder ’98 (women’s tennis/swimming).
During her career at Lycoming, Orchowski left a lasting mark from her first heave of the javelin to her last. Orchowski claimed the MAC title as a freshman with a throw of 122-8. As a sophomore, she made a tremendous leap, qualifying for the NCAA Division III Championships with a school-record throw of 129-9 at the Susquehanna Invitational and she won her second MAC title with a throw of 129-8.
Suit, who was a second-team all-region selection as a senior, had four of the top five single-game assist totals in school history and her 10-assist game against Gwynedd-Mercy on March 18, 2006 is still tied for the 22nd-most in Division III history. In all, the Warriors went 42-24 in her career.
Lansberry is second in school’s career history with 336 strikeouts and 424.2 innings pitched, third with 48 complete games, fourth in wins (32) and shutouts (7) and ninth in ERA (3.07). At the plate, she hit .314 in career with a .413 on-base percentage (ninth in school history), 63 runs, 109 hits (eighth) and 52 walks (second). She threw the only seven-inning perfect game in program history, a 3-0 win over Keystone as a senior, and also tossed a no-hitter against Penn College that season.
A part of the offensive line during one of the most prosperous periods in the football program’s history, Kemmerrer helped lead the Warriors to a 36-0 record in regular-season play, as the team made four appearances in the NCAA Division III Championship in his career.
One of three players in school history with 100 points, Chris Lorenzet was a threat to find the back of the net at any time in his career with the Warriors and is still third in school history with 116 points.
The first men’s lacrosse Middle Atlantic Conference Scholar Athlete and USILA Scholar All-American in school history, Victor Marchetti is the seventh player associated with the men’s lacrosse program to be inducted into the hall of fame.
Hoff left her mark by setting program records in both the pool and on the courts during her career. A four-year letterwinner in tennis from Montoursville, Hoff broke the school-record of 25 singles wins, which had stood for 14 years, as a senior, finishing her career with a 32-10 mark, still the sixth-best record in program history. She joined the swim team as a junior in 1996 and also had an immediate impact, leading the Warriors to a school-record 13 dual meet wins and the MAC Championship in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.