Cutters seeking National Anthem performers
WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters are looking for National Anthem performers for the 2020 season.
All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are encouraged to fill out the short application available at Crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to send in a video of them performing the Star Spangled Banner.
“Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we are unable to hold in-person auditions this year,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Cutters vice president of Marketing and Public Relations. “That said, we hope to receive a wealth of applicants to choose from with these video submissions.”
The Crosscutters are seeking any and all types of performers including soloists, groups, and musicians, of any age. All performances must be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella.
All applications and videos should be submitted by April 30. Those chosen to perform at a game will be notified and scheduled at a later date.
The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is scheduled for June 19 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
Speedway cancels Saturday event
SELINSGROVE – With continued statewide governmental regulations in force regarding prevention of the spread of COVID–19 virus, Selinsgrove Speedway has canceled the Saturday racing program of URC Sprints, limited late models and roadrunners.
The show was to be the first of seven events slated this year at the track for 360 c.i. sprint cars, featuring the season debut of the URC Sprints series circuit.
The 360 sprints will return to Selinsgrove Speedway on May 2 when the ASCS Sprints national tour invades for the Battle of the Groves event in tandem with URC.
More Selinsgrove 360 action will take place on May 23 for the URC Jack Gunn Memorial, on June 6 for the Patriot Sprints Joe Whitcomb Memorial, on June 27 for the URC Kramer Cup and on July 11 for the National Open for 360s.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s next slated event is Saturday, April 11 when the ULMS late models April Attack is slated to take place along with action for the limited late models and the roadrunner division. If able to take place on April 11, racing will begin at 6 p.m.
