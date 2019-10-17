UNIVERSITY PARK — ESPN’s College GameDay program will be live from Penn State’s HUB Lawn on Saturday, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime meeting with Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This is the 19th time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game.
The popular pregame college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to noon. The Penn State White Out clash between the No. 7 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0) and No. 16 Wolverines (5-1, 3-1) will air on ABC, GoPSUsports.com and the Penn State Sports Network (6 p.m. airtime).
College GameDay will be appearing at a Penn State game for the fourth consecutive season, joining the 2018 Ohio State game, 2017 Michigan and Ohio State contests and the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game. This is the third-straight season and eighth time overall GameDay has originated from Happy Valley.
Fans can attend College Football Live Friday and GameDay on Saturday. On Saturday, Good Morning America is expected to have a presence in addition to ESPN’s digital show – Countdown to GameDay Live — beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In order to accommodate the College GameDay production vehicles, Henderson Drive will be closed beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. The sidewalks along Henderson Drive, south of the HUB, will be closed during load in and load out.
Bloomsburg women’s soccer climbs to No. 9 in the countryBLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team made the largest climb in this week’s Division II national rankings, moving from 21st to No. 9 in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies also climbed to the top spot in the Atlantic Regional poll this week, climbing from third to first.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (12-0) remained the top team in the country and is one of only two unblemished programs remaining, joining Flagler College (10-0) which is fourth in the nation. The University of California at San Diego (10-0-1) is second with Grand Valley State (9-1) third. The University of Central Missouri (10-1-1) rounded out the top five in this week’s poll.
The Huskies made the leap thanks to a pair of victories against formerly-ranked top-10 teams in the span of four days. Last Wednesday, Bloomsburg blanked then-No. 8 West Chester, 2-0, at Steph Pettit Stadium. Then, on Saturday, the Huskies handed then-No. 6 Millersville its first loss of the season with a 2-1 win in Millersville. Junior Christina Podpora, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, scored for Bloomsburg in the victory.
Bloomsburg enters another important week of action with a 10-1 overall record and an 8-1 record in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division.
Lock Haven women’s soccer falls to Millersville, 2-0MILLERSVILLE — The Lock Haven University women’s soccer team (2-6-2, 2-6-1 PSAC East) fell to Millersville University (11-1, 9-1 PSAC East), 2-0, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East play on Wednesday night.
Marley Sprenkel, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, and Taylor Moritz each added a shot on goal.
Moritz looked to push play forward in the midfield, but the Bald Eagles were unable to find the back of the net.
Turning in solid defensive play was Erika Landis, a Warrior Run alum, who did all she could to slow down the Marauder attack.
LHU will be back in action this Saturday, October 19 when they travel to take on Shippensburg University. Kickoff is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m.
