As the high school wrestlers move into the regional tournaments this weekend to qualify for the state tournament next weekend in Hershey, the college wrestlers are taking time to rest and recover a bit to prepare for the conference qualifying tournaments.
Next weekend, March 6-8, will decide the 330 college wrestlers heading to Minneapolis for the 2020 NCAA championships March 19-21.
The allotments for each weight class and conference won’t be issued for a while.
Here are the sites and dates for the conference events with the amount of qualifiers from last year:
Big Ten, March 7-8, Rutgers, 89; Big 12, March 7-8, Tulsa, 61; Atlantic Coast Conference, March 8, Pittsburgh 41.
Also, Mid-American Conference, DeKalb, Ill., 31; Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, March 6-7, Bethlehem, Pa.; Pac-12 Conference, March 7, Palo Alto, Calif., 20; Southern Conference, March 8, Boone, N. C., 17.
Valencia?
By now, everyone who follows college wrestling knows about the suspension of two-time NCAA champion Zahid Valencia of Arizona State. The 184-pound Sun Devil is alleged to have used a “recreational” drug while in an international tournament in Rome.
Arizona State made the announcement over the weekend and then silence.
Here are my thoughts. I think Arizona State will lift the suspension unless the test was conducted by the Olympic testing agency. In that case, Valencia is gone, for the NCAA tournament and the Olympic trials in April at State College.
A bad weekThis past week saw the deaths of three men with deep ties to Pennsylvania wrestling.
On Feb. 13, Dr. John Raber, 81, of Dahlonega, Ga. died. Raber coached at Lewisburg High and Bucknell University. He came to Dahlonega in 1971 and had a direct role in starting the Lumpkin County High School wrestling program.
He established various wrestling camps and officiated on the college level in the NCAA tournament and in the ACC tournament.
He was mayor of Dahlonega for two terms and served seven years as a county commissioner.
On Feb. 21, former Bald Eagle-Nittany coach and Lock Haven legend “Biff” Walizer, 78, died.
A wrestler at Lock Haven University, Biff went 40-5, At Lock Haven State he won two NAIA championships with a record of 72-10-1, Later, while coaching BE-N, he compiled a record of 252-136-5, with 53 District 6 winners, 20 Regional winners, and seven state winners. He was named district coach of the year six times and state coach two times.
He was an outdoorsman and horseman. He was well known for wearing large cowboy hats.
Tyler Erdman, PIAA Class 2A champion at 119 pounds in 2008 for Line Mountain, died this week.
Erdman was inducted into the District 4 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame on Saturday during the district championships.
Erdman had a career mark of 157-32 at Line Mountain and was a two-time All-American at Elizabethtown College.
Mat burnsThree sons of college wrestling coaches had shots at district championships over the weekend. Two came through.
Cade Wirnsberger, son of Bucknell coach Dan, won the 106-pound title for Meadowbrook Christian in District 4. An hour or so later, Cael Crebs, son of Lycoming mentor Roger, took home gold at 170 for Montoursville High.
In District 6, Hayden Cunningham, son of PSU assistant Casey, was runner-up for State College High at 106 pounds.
Coach Chad Shirk and the Saucon Valley wrestling team came through big in the District 11 tournament. The Panthers won their fifth straight AA title with four champions and 12 regional qualifiers
Notre Dame-Green Pond was second with six champs but couldn’t match the winners in placewinners. Saucon Valley won by 30 or so points.
Middleburg graduate Chad Shirk was named coach of the year.
He told the Allentown Call, “Notre Dame’s loaded; everyone knows that, so this is probably the most special title, considering the uphill circumstances we were fighting. To walk away with the team title is pretty amazing.”
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
