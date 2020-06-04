LONG POND — Pocono Raceway’s 2020 Doubleheader Weekend will feature five races in three days from Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28.
These events, as previously announced and in accordance with Pennsylvania state officials’ guidance, will take place without fans in attendance.
The three-day race weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, and televised on FS1.
The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid race will be broadcast at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, on FS1.
It will be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute, airing at 3:30 pm. live on FOX.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race will broadcast live at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, on FS1.
The final race of the doubleheader weekend will follow, the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350, airing at 4 p.m. on FS1.
“Race fans are Pocono Raceway’s lifeblood and family farmers are the lifeblood of our country,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway president. “We will miss the fans’ passion, laughs, cheers and smiles as the green flag drops in the Pocono Mountains later this month. We encourage fans to enjoy the live race broadcasts on FOX and FS1, engage with Pocono Raceway’s social media platforms and share in our mutual appreciation for family farms across this nation.”
The collaboration between Pocono Organics, Farm Aid, and Rodale Institute will celebrate and raise resources through www.farmaid.com/pocono to benefit the local and dedicated heroes of the food system — family farmers — who worked across the country to keep food on our plates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
