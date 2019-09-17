JERSEY SHORE — The Lewisburg Green Dragons girls soccer team got back to .500 on the season after Ella Reish scored twice in a 4-1 Heartland-II victory over Jersey Shore on Monday.
Sophie Kilbride also scored for Lewisburg (4-4, 2-3 HAC-II), and she added an assist as well for the Green Dragons, whose fourth score came off an own goal by Jersey Shore.
In addition, goalkeeper Lauren Gross made four saves for Lewisburg, which next plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 3
Milton 2 (OT)
SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger scored off a free kick with 7:44 left in the first overtime to give the Braves the HAC-I win over the Black Panthers.
Sisters Janae and Leah Bergey both scored in the second half to give Milton (2-4, 1-4 HAC-I) a 2-1 lead.
However, Swanger would tie the game with an unassisted goal with 3:05 left in the game before she scored again in overtime to win it.
Milton is home for its next game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Selinsgrove.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2 (OT)at Shikellamy
First half
S-Alexa Shaw, unassisted, 18:31. Second half M-Janae Bergey, unassisted, 30:53. M-Leah Bergey, unassisted, 18:53. S-Eryn Swanger, unassisted, 3:05.
Overtime
S-Swanger, free kick, 7:44.
Shots: Shikellamy, 17-5; Corners: Shikellamy, 6-4; Saves:
Shikellamy, Cassi Rorke, 8; Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 14.
Meadowbrook Christian 7
Grace Prep 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored four unassisted goals in the first half to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Masy Devlin added a pair of unassisted goals in the second half, and goalkeeper Emily Toland also got in on the action by scoring off an assist by Katie Steck also in the second half for Meadowbrook Christian (6-1 overall).
Meadowbrook Christian is back in action today with an away game at Juniata Mennonite at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Christian 7, Grace Prep 0at Meadowbrook Christian School
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 31:59. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 23:49. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 14:17. MC-Yordy, unassisted, no time given.
Second half
MC-Emily Toland, assist Katie Steck, 32:17. MC-Masy Devlin, unassisted, 11:39. MC-Devlin, unassisted, 7:40.
Shots: MC, 13-1; Corners: 2-2; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 1; GP, 4.
Boys soccerGrace Prep 5
Meadowbrook Christian 2
MILTON — Dillon Stokes scored twice, but the Lions fell in the home ACAA matchup.
Dylan Mills scored twice in the first half and he finished with a hat trick to help Grace Prep get out to a 3-1 halftime lead.
Stokes’ first goal came off a penalty kick with 3:37 left in the first half. His second goal came off an Estaban Garcia assist with 15:41 left in regulation.
Meadowbrook Christian (2-4, 1-3 ACAA) next plays at Juniata Mennonite at 5 p.m. today.
Grace Prep 5, Meadowbrook Christian 2
at Meadowbrook Christian
First half
GP-Dylan Mills, unassisted, 12:12. GP-Mills, unassisted, 11:02. GP-Isaac Maas, unassisted, 7:24. MC-Dillon Stokes, penalty kick, 3:37.
Second half
GP-Lee Lee, unassisted, 21:25. GP-Mills, unassisted, 19:04. MC-Stokes, assist Estaban Garcia, 15:41.
Shots: Grace Prep, 8-6; Corners: MC, 3-2; Saves:
GP, Chad Weaver, 4; MC, Michael Eggert, 3.
Field hockeyMuncy 4
Milton 1
MILTON — The Indians broke a 1-all tie with three second-half goals to beat the Black Panthers in the nonleague matchup.
Nina Yakicic scored off an assist by Kenzie Lynd to give Milton (0-5) a 1-0 lead before Muncy’s Lily Moyer tied the game 14 minutes later.
Brooke Rishel scored twice in the second half to lead the Indians to the win.
Larissa Shearer made 17 saves for the Black Panthers, who host Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. today.
Muncy 4, Milton 1at Milton
First half
Milt-Nina Yakicic, assist Kenzie Lynd, 26:33. Mun-Lily Moyer, assist Marquesa Staib, 12:46.
Second half
Mun-Hallie McClure, assist Moyer, 21:48. Mun-Brooke Rishel, unassisted, 17:56. Mun-Rishel, unassisted, 15:36.
Shots: Muncy, 21-4; Corners: Muncy, 13-7; Saves:
Muncy, 3; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 17.
JV score:
Muncy, 2-0.
Girls tennisLoyalsock 4
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons picked up a hard-fought tiebreak win at No. 2 doubles from the team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen, but the Lancers won the remaining individual matches to claim the HAC-II win.
Harer and Waughen defeated Marina Diggs and Mia Blas, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
Lewisburg, which falls to 1-11, next plays at Montoursville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Savidge (Loy) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Melina Voucolo (Loy) def. Bekah Vance, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Abbie Machmer (Loy) def. Becca Brown, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Sarah Hall-Bella Barone (Loy) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen (Lew) def. Marina Diggs-Mia Blas, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
Jersey Shore 4
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Abby Underhill won a three-setter at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats, but the hosts lost a three-setter in one match and two more that went into tiebreaks as the Bulldogs came away with a HAC-I win.
Underhill beat Natalie Charnego, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to give Mifflinburg (0-9) its lone win.
However, the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder fell 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 in their match. And at No. 3 singles, Rockell Keister lost a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 heart-breaker to Miranda Schneider, and Kiara Gilroy lost 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 in her match.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 1at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (M) def. Natalie Charnego, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. 2. Riley Frazier (JS) def. Kiara Gilroy, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. 3. Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Rockell Keister, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
Doubles
