MIFFLINBURG — Finally, the Little Brown Jug has come back to Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats rode running back Mason Breed and used a handful of huge defensive plays to stun Lewisburg in the regular season finale, 17-14.
“I don’t how to explain it, it’s the best feeling ever,” Breed said in the immediate aftermath of the historic victory. “We haven’t beaten Lewisburg during my entire high school career. It’s the last home game of my career. These are tears of joy because this is the best feeling ever right now.”
The win gave Mifflinburg (5-5, 2-3 HAC-II) possession of the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2013 and the significance of the victory was not lost on Mifflinburg Jason Dressler, especially considering all of the injuries the Wildcats endured as well as a heartbreaking overtime loss to previously winless Central Mountain a week ago.
“This is a very emotional win, for many reasons,” Dressler said. “It’s been a tough second half of the season for this team with all the injuries. Just to come back and battle they way they did, I’m just so proud of these guys. It’s our last game here on this field and that’s obviously an emotional night for the seniors, but they just kept believing, just kept battling, just kept fighting. They showed up tonight and really did a fantastic job.”
The Green Dragons (5-5, 2-3 HAC-I) controlled the first quarter, but were unable to put any points on the board, despite several big plays in the passing game. The Green Dragons’ first drive ended with a fumble at the Mifflinburg 3 following a 57-yard strike from senior quarterback Nick Shedleski to Gavin Sheriff. On Lewisburg’s second drive, also deep into Mifflinburg territory, the Green Dragons again came away empty-handed when they were unable to convert a 29-yard field goal attempt.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats got on the board on their first possession of the period when Breed plowed in from five yards out. The touchdown run was preceded by a beautiful, 35-yard pass from Gary DeGroat Jr. to Michael Antonyuk on 3rd-and-27. It was the spark that would ignite the Wildcats’ defense, which played lights-out nearly all night long.
On the first possession of the second half, Shedleski got his team back into the game after he orchestrated an efficient scoring drive which culminated in his own 12-yard touchdown run. The Green Dragons suffered another miscue in the kicking game and were unable to hit the point after which left the Wildcats clinging to a one-point lead, 7-6.
Lewisburg’s defense forced a punt, but after a holding penalty made it 2nd-and-25, Shedleski’s pass zipped through the hands of his intended receiver and straight into the chest of Mifflinburg safety Andrew Diehl who returned the ball to the Lewisburg 12.
Breed, who left the game several times with cramps in his calves, hammered his way home on the first play of the drive and his 12-yard touchdown run and the subsequent PAT from Stetler gave the home team a 14-6 lead. Breed, who has battled injuries for the better part of the season, said after the game that sitting to rest never crossed his mind.
“There was no way I was coming out of the game,” Breed said when asked about his health after the game. “I wasn’t going to do that to my team, I wasn’t going to do that to myself. I don’t want to look back and regret a decision to sit out a couple of plays. I wanted to give as much effort as I possibly could.”
Following Breed’s second touchdown, the game turned into a war of attrition between the two sides and each time it looked like Lewisburg would threaten to break through, the Mifflinburg defense came up with a huge play. Another Diehl interception set up a 25-yard field goal by Stetler which made the score 17-6. With 4:24 remaining, Mifflinburg defensive tackle Cade Dressler came up with a big strip-sack and fumble recovery to keep the Green Dragons at bay.
“(Lewisburg) is a great team and our defense knew what they would be up against tonight and they proved themselves repeatedly tonight,” Dressler said.
The Green Dragons scored a touchdown with 1:57 left in regulation when Shedleski’s pass tipped off of intender receiver Dante Sims’ hands and into the hands of Cam Michaels who was behind the defense and off to the races for an 81-yard score. Shedleski then fired a perfect pass to Simeon Beiler for the two-point conversion which cut Mifflinburg’s lead to 17-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lewisburg tried to put it over the front line and allow the coverage team a chance to get to it, but the ball skipped out of bounds, effectively ending the Green Dragons’ hopes.
“The message is simple to our seniors, they’re guaranteed two more padded practices in their high school careers,” Lewisburg head coach Marc Persing said. “Do they want to make it two or make it two weeks. It’s gut-check time. Obviously, you don’t want to go into the playoffs on a skid like we’re on, but we got ourselves into this mess and it’s up to us to figure out how to get out of it.”
The Wildcats and Green Dragons have both qualified for the District 4 playoffs. Official playoff brackets will be released this weekend.
Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14
at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg (5-5) 0 7 7 3—17 Lewisburg (5-5) 0 0 6 8—14
Scoring summarySecond quarter
MIFF—Mason Breed 5 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 1:51
Third quarter
LEW—Nick Shedleski 12 run (kick failed), 9:54. MIFF—Breed 12 run (Stetler kick), 4:20.
Fourth quarter
MIFF—Stetler 25 FG, 11:54. LEW—Cam Michaels 81 pass from Shedleski (Shedleski to Beiler 2pt pass), 1:57.
Team Statistics MIFF LEW
First downs 11 13 Rushes-yards 43-145 25-21 Passing yards 79 299 Comp.-att.-Int. 7-10-0 16-29-2 Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-yards 3-21 5-47 Sacks-yards lost 2-14 4-49
Individual statisticsRushing: Mifflinburg: Breed, 16-61 2 TD; Gary DeGroat Jr., 12-17; Rylee Stahl, 14-66; Andrew Diehl, 1-1. Lewisburg:
Ethan Dominick, 11-45; Michaels, 1-2; Shedleski, 12-(-30); Ethan Spaulding, 1-4.
Passing: Mifflinburg: DeGroat, 7-10-79. Lewisburg:
Shedleski, 16-28-299 2 INT; Spaulding, 0-1.
Receiving: Mifflinburg: Breed, 3-28; Michael Antonyuk, 2-44; Diehl, 2-7. Lewisburg:
Gavin Sheriff, 1-57; Dominick, 1-24; Spaulding, 3-22; Dante Sims, 1-9; Jack Landis, 4-36; Beiler, 8-67; Michaels, 2-84.
INT: Mifflinburg (2): Diehl 2. Lewisburg:
0.
Sacks: Mifflinburg (4): Cade Dressler 2, Cooper White, Stetler. Lewisburg (2): Kaiden Spotts, Spaulding.
