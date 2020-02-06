High School Basketball Scoreboard
BOYS
Hughesville 44, Southern Columbia 37 Mount Carmel 61, South Williamsport 47 St. John Neumann 77, Montgomery 41 Loyalsock 83, Midd-West 58
American Hockey LEague
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 47 27 11 4 5 63 141 127 Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 137 124 Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 151 128 WB/Scranton 48 24 16 3 5 56 131 144 Springfield 49 26 21 2 0 54 157 145 Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 148 128 Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 112 130 Bridgeport 48 16 27 4 1 37 104 156 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 48 30 14 3 1 64 177 144 Rochester 46 27 13 2 4 60 141 120 Utica 49 26 18 3 2 57 171 154 Laval 48 23 19 4 2 52 142 148 Toronto 46 22 19 3 2 49 151 151 Syracuse 48 21 21 3 3 48 159 173 Binghamton 46 21 21 4 0 46 132 147 Cleveland 47 21 22 2 2 46 128 139 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 48 33 9 4 2 72 166 107 Iowa 48 28 14 3 3 62 149 134 Chicago 47 22 20 3 2 49 119 134 Grand Rapids 48 21 21 2 4 48 134 153 Texas 46 21 21 2 2 46 131 143 Rockford 48 21 24 1 2 45 121 149 San Antonio 46 16 19 6 5 43 127 149 Manitoba 48 21 27 0 0 42 129 151 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 43 28 13 1 1 58 150 115 Stockton 41 25 10 3 3 56 154 118 Colorado 42 24 14 3 1 52 138 124 Ontario 45 22 18 4 1 49 121 161 San Diego 42 20 16 4 2 46 138 126 Bakersfield 45 20 20 4 1 45 135 154 San Jose 41 14 24 1 2 31 129 147
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 2 Hartford 7, Springfield 4 Laval 5, Utica 4 Rochester 4, Cleveland 2 WB/Scranton 2, Binghamton 1 Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1 Iowa 4, San Antonio 0 Bakersfield 4, Tucson 2 San Diego 4, San Jose 2
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Rockford, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m. Stockton at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m. Stockton at Iowa, 4 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 37 14 .725 — Boston 35 15 .700 1½ Philadelphia 31 20 .608 6 Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½ New York 15 36 .294 22 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 34 16 .680 — Orlando 22 29 .431 12½ Washington 17 32 .347 16½ Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½ Atlanta 14 38 .269 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 43 7 .860 — Indiana 31 20 .608 12½ Chicago 19 33 .365 25 Detroit 19 34 .358 25½ Cleveland 13 39 .250 31 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 32 18 .640 — Dallas 31 20 .608 1½ Memphis 26 25 .510 6½ San Antonio 22 28 .440 10 New Orleans 20 31 .392 12½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 36 16 .692 — Utah 32 18 .640 3 Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4½ Portland 23 28 .451 12½ Minnesota 15 35 .300 20 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 38 11 .776 — L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 3 Phoenix 20 31 .392 19 Sacramento 19 31 .380 19½ Golden State 12 40 .231 27½
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108 Houston 125, Charlotte 110 Denver 127, Portland 99 L.A. Lakers 129, San Antonio 102
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 116, Phoenix 108 Brooklyn 129, Golden State 88 Toronto 119, Indiana 118 Boston 116, Orlando 100 Atlanta 127, Minnesota 120 Oklahoma City 109, Cleveland 103 Memphis 121, Dallas 107 Denver 98, Utah 95 L.A. Clippers 128, Miami 111
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 5 p.m. Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL National League CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Brandon Morrow, Caleb Simpson and Ben Taylor; LHPs Rex Brothers, Danny Hultzen and Tyler Olson; INFs Carlos Asuaje, Corban Joseph and Hernán Pérez; OFs Noel Cuevas and Ian Miller; and Cs Jhonny Pereda and Josh Phegley to minor league contracts. CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Pedro Strop to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, C Drew Butera and INF Chris Owings to minor league contracts. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Solomon Maguire.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Named Gil Addeo general manager.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Tanner Wetrich to a contract extension. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Harrison Bragg to a contract extension. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Tristan Baker. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Omar Carrizales. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Announced four-team trade. Houston Rockets acquired Fs Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota, plus Golden State’s 2024 second-round pick from Atlanta; Hawks got Cs Clint Capela and Nenê from Houston; Denver got F Gerald Green from Houston, the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick and F Bates-Diop, G Shabazz Napier and C Noah Vonleh from Minnesota; Minnesota got Brooklyn’s 2020 first-round pick and F Evan Turner from Atlanta, plus G Malik Beasley, F Jarred Vanderbilt and C Juancho Hernangomez from Denver. ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Chandler Parsons. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach, Mark Naylor assistant strength and conditioning coach and Derius Swinton assistant special teams coach. Promoted Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach, Don Shumpert to offensive assistant coach and Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Named Rod Marinelli defensive line coach and Austin King offensive quality control coach. Signed RB Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension. NEW YORK GIANTS — Name Freddie Kitchens tight ends coach, Jerry Schuplinski quarterbacks coach, Burton Burns running backs coach, Tyke Tolbert wide receivers coach, Marc Colombo offensive line coach, Ben Wilkerson assistant offensive line coach, Derek Dooley senior offensive assistant coach, Stephen Brown offensive assistant coach, Bobby Blick offensive quality control coach, Sean Spencer defensive line coach, Kevin Sherrer inside linebackers coach, Bret Bielema outside linebackers/senior assistant coach, Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach, Anthony Blevins assistant defensive backs coach, Jody Wright defensive assistant coach, and Mike Treier defensive quality control coach. Retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with general manager Kevin Colbert on a one-year contract extension. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence and Jarell Broxton; WR Julian Feoli-Gudino and DB Chris Lyles. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose and D Gustav Lindstrom from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed C Frans Nielsen and D Mike Green, retroactive to Jan. 20, on injured reserve. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek to Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Atlanta’s Zach Malatesta one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Greenville. Suspended Greenville’s Matt Marcinew for an additional four games, for a total of six games, for his actions in a Jan. 31 game against Florida. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Chase Stewart and Kyle Haas six games apiece and and fined them an undisclosed amount for their actions in a Jan. 31 game at Jacksonville. Fined Fort Wayne’s Patrick Munson an undisclosed amount for a his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in the Jacksonville game. Suspended Jacksonville’s Emerson Clark 16 games for a combination of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials. Fined the Fort Wayne and Jacksonville organizations undisclosed amounts. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Adrien Regattin. LA GALAXY — Signed D Nick DePuy from LA Galaxy II (USLC). SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Yeimar Gómez Andrade from Unión de Sante Fe (Argentina). USL Championship SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ms Charles James Adams, Morgan Hackworth and Collin Martin. TENNIS International Tennis Federation ITF — Suspended Abigail Spears 22 months after a positive drug test from the 2019 U.S. Open. The ban, backdated to Nov. 7 when Spears was provisionally suspended, ends at midnight on Sept. 6, 2021.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce co-defensive coordinators. AUBURN — Announced RB JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. LA SALLE — Named Donease Smith chief of staff. SYRACUSE — Named Tony White defensive coordinator.
Sports on TV
Thursday, February 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m. CBSSN — Towson at Delaware ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPN2 — Connecticut at Tula ESPNU — Campbell at Winthrop 8 p.m. PAC-12N — California at Colorado 9 p.m. CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona ESPNU — Tulane at Houston 10 p.m. PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah 11 p.m. CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona State ESPNU — St. Mary’s at San Diego
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. ACCN — North Carolina at Duke BTN — Purdue at Michigan 6:30 p.m. SECN — Mississippi State at Tennessee 8 p.m. ACCN — Florida State at Louisville BTN — Maryland at Indiana 8:30 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m. NBCSN — Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped)
GOLF
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif. 11 p.m. GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, Victoria, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. ESPNU — Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee 10:30 p.m. TNT — Houston at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. NBCSN — Detroit at Buffalo 9:30 p.m. NBCSN — San Jose at Edmonton
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.