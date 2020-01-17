MILTON — According to Milton varsity wrestling head coach Josh Anspach, the key to team success in dual meets is momentum and the Black Panthers got on a roll and picked up momentum midway through their HAC-I battle against Shamokin Thursday evening in The Jungle.
The Indians started out by building a 22-6 lead thanks to a forfeit, a couple of pins and a major decision. Shamokin’s Collin Bozza picked up a forfeit at 126 as Milton senior Colton Taylor missed school due to illness and the Black Panthers were down, 6-0. Tyler Whary followed with a pin of Milton’s Jaden Wagner at 0:35 to give the Indians a 12-0 advantage. Kyler Crawford then got Milton on the scoreboard as he picked up a victory via forfeit at 138. However, Shamokin’s Wolfgang Pearson pinned Chase Hoffman at 3:51 before Maximus Madden defeated Milton’s Dillan Ando with an 11-3 major decision at 152.
Down by 16 points on the scoreboard, but undeterred, Milton began its comeback.
Jason Valladares picked up a hard-fought 3-1 decision over the Indians’ Brian Long at 160 and according to Anspach, set the tone for the rest of the meet.
“From my perspective, 160 was a big match for us,” Anspach said. “Tough kid there in (Brian) Long and it was 1-1 with 25-30 seconds to go. Valladares was able to get the takedown and I think kind of gave us a little bit of momentum there. We started off with a forfeit, then a pin, then a forfeit, then a pin so I think 160 was a key victory for us.”
Following Valladares’ victory, the Black Panthers captured seven straight matches, two of which came by forfeit. Shamokin did not record another victory until the final match of the evening when Wade Alleman defeated Milton’s Zane Neaus in a well-wrestled, 8-4 decision.
At 170, Milton’s Aven Ayala pinned Colton Lynch at 1:38 to cut the deficit to seven, 22-15. Luke Roup followed Ayala’s pin up with one of his own at 182 as he recorded a fall against Shamokin’s Robert Harvey at the 2:30 mark. Nathan Rauch notched Milton’s third straight pin with a fall of the Indians’ Nik Seitz at 1:06, but the Black Panthers weren’t done yet.
After Brent Mitch picked up a win by forfeit at 220, the Black Panthers got two more pins, both in under a minute. Nevin Rauch recorded a fall against Shamokin’s Garrett Kitchen at 285 and needed just 46 seconds to notch the pin. Tyler Geiswite then downed Reese Alleman in the 106-pound bout at the 0:26 mark.
Following the match, Anspach was informed that the Black Panthers had entered the dual meet against the Indians with 97 pins as a team this season and that their five falls against Shamokin pushed Milton over the 100-pin plateau for the 2019-2020 campaign.
“That’s what we preach, the wrestling match is six minutes, but that’s only if you want to wrestle six minutes,” Anspach said. “The goal is to get on and off the mat as quickly as possible. We preach every day that there are going to be kids that you can’t beat by points, but you can pin anybody. That’s our philosophy around, we work for the pin.”
The loss dropped Shamokin to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in HAC-I dual meets, but Shamokin head coach Todd Hockenbroch took plenty of positives from his team’s showing in The Jungle.
“I thought the guys up and down the lineup competed hard,” Hockenbroch said. “It hurts to lose another dual meet, but we just keep getting better individually. Basically, (wrestling) is an individual sport and as long as we keep getting better individually and staying focused on the postseason, we’ll be ok.”
The victory over Shamokin upped Milton’s record to 12-5 overall, 3-0 in HAC-I competition. The Black Panthers’ win also marked the 11th straight dual which Milton has won dating back to the third round of the SoCo Scuffle. The streak began with a 69-9 win over Penncrest in that third round meet and has continued through Jersey Shore, a perfect 5-0 showing at the Line Mountain Duals and a thrilling 42-37 victory over Warrior Run on Tuesday.
“It’s important for us as a team, for our program, for our school, to see that kids from Milton can be successful,” Anspach said of the Black Panthers’ winning streak. “The team’s camaraderie has been great, it builds some momentum for the postseason for individuals and besides some illness and injury, we’ve really taken off.”
Milton will be back at action on Jan. 21 for a HAC-I dual meet at Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Shamokin is also back in action on Jan. 21 in a home dual meet against Mahanoy at 6 p.m.
Milton 51, Shamokin 25
at Milton
126:
Collin Bozza S, forfeit
132:
Tyler Whary, S, def. Jaden Wagner, (Fall 0:35)
138:
Kyler Crawford, M, forfeit
145:
Wolfgang Pearson, S, def. Chase Hoffman, (Fall 3:51)
152:
Maximus Madden, S, def. Dillan Ando, (MD 11-3)
160:
Jason Valladares, M, def. Brian Long, (Dec 3-1)
170:
Aven Ayala M, def. Colton Lynch, (Fall 1:38)
182:
Luke Roup, M, def. Robert Harvey, (Fall 2:30)
195:
Nathan Rauch, M, def. Nik Seitz, (Fall 1:06)
220:
Brent Mitch, M, forfeit
285:
Nevin Rauch, M, def. Garrett Kitchen, (Fall 0:46)
106:
Tyler Geiswite, M, def. Reese Alleman, (Fall 0:26)
113:
Aidan Keiser, M, forfeit
120: Wade Alleman, S def. Zane Neaus, (Dec 8-4)
