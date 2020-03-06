Pocono reports increase in ticket sales

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway is reporting a major increase in ticket sales ahead of the first-ever NASCAR Doubleheader Week, to be held June 25-28 at “The Tricky Triangle.”
“Everyone seems to be embracing the doubleheader concept and fans are sharing their excitement about our event this June,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “We made a conscious effort to not increase ticket prices this year, to still allow for kids to attend all events free of charge and to continue initiatives raceway guests have enjoyed over the last few summers. Our staff remains committed to offering fans the best possible experience and they get double the value for their dollar with more on-track action than ever before at Pocono. These factors have resulted in an increase of year-to-year ticket sales, which are not commonly seen this early in the season. We have more announcements on the horizon which will further enhance this incredible, bucket-list event of the summer.”
The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week will open with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race on Thursday, June 25. On-track action on Friday, June 26, will include NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series practice and qualifying, along with two NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions.
The Saturday, June 27, events will feature NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, Cup Series qualifying to set the field for that day’s race, a 150-mile Gander Trucks race and a 325-mile Cup Series race.
Xfinity series qualifying, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro and Sons Xfinity Series race and a 350-mile Cup Series race, with the starting field being set by a lead-lap invert based on the finishing order from Saturday’s Cup race, rounds out the motorsports week on Sunday, June 28.
Qatar MotoGP race canceled because of virus outbreak
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Organizers have canceled the first two races of the MotoGP season in Qatar and Thailand because of travel restrictions introduced amid the the coronavirus outbreak.
The season-opening race was scheduled to take place in Qatar Sunday, at the Losail International Circuit on the outskirts of Doha.
“FIM, IRTA and Dorna regret to announce the cancellation of all MotoGP class sessions at the Grand Prix of Qatar, including the race,” organizers said in a statement. “The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, among other countries.”
All passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past two weeks, will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.
“Italy clearly plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class — both on track and off — and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition,” continued the statement.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso won last year’s Qatar GP.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the March 21-22 MotoGP event in Buriam has also been canceled.
The next scheduled MotoGP race is to be contested April 3 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
