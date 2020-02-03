High School Wrestling
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A DUALS RESULTSQUARTERFINALSNo. 4 Southern Columbia 54, No. 5 Muncy 18285:
Lear Quinton, SC, won by forfeit.
106:
Toren Cooper, SC, won by forfeit.
113:
Scott Johnson, M, pinned Brady Feese, 3:50.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Alex Maiorana, :59.
126:
Jacob Blair, M, inj. def. Garrett Krebs, 1:18.
132:
Bryce Vollman, M, dec. Ian Yoder, 6-5.
138:
Pat Edmondson, SC, inj. def. Dylan Sharr, :42.
145:
Mario Barberio, M, dec. Brandon Gedman, 4-2.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, dec. Christian Good, 10-7.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, won by forfeit.
170:
Cade Linn, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, 3-0.
182:
Tyler Waltman, SC, pinned Tristan Ditzler, :22.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, won by forfeit.
220:
Max Tillet, SC, wom by forfeit.
No. 3 Canton 32, No. 6 Benton 31285:
Trevor Williams, C, dec. Andrew Wolfe, 3-1.
106:
Chase Burke, B, dec. Isaac Landis, 7-2.
113:
Ethan Kolb, B, dec. Bailey Ferguson, 4-0.
120:
Dylan Granahan, B, won by forfeit.
126:
Remington Morrow, B, maj. dec. Austin Allen, 9-0.
132:
Gable Strickland, B, pinned Miah Lehman, 1:23.
138:
Hayden Ward, C, pinned Caden Temple, 4:14.
145:
Riley Parker, pinned Mason Smith, 4:58.
152:
Zeke Gillilan, C, dec. Josh Fisher, 5-2.
160:
Brenen Taylor, C, maj. dec. Mason Michael, 12-1.
170:
Nolan Lear, B, dec. Timmy Ward, 7-4.
182:
Garrett Storch, C, maj. dec. Jake Bobersky, 11-3.
195:
Derek Atherton-Ely, C, pinned Kaleb Michael, 2:56.
220:
Zach Poust, B, pinned Chance Deljanovan, 5:29.
No. 2 Line Mountain 45, No. 7 Mount Carmel 21285:
Dominick Bridi, LM, dec. Austin Reed, 12-5.
106:
Aidan Kritzer, LM, pinned Kris Kalbarchick, :48.
113:
Brody Long, LM, won by forfeit.
120:
Lane Schadel, LM, dec. Jake Adzema.
126:
Trevor McDonald, MC, dec. Blake Wirt, 4-1.
132:
Mason Leshock, LM, dec. Tyler Winhofer, 8-6.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, dec. Joey Bendas, 6-0.
145:
Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Zach Reed, 5:39.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, pinned Tyler Owens, 2:41.
160:
Riley Heim, LM, pinned Thomas Davitt, 3:20.
170:
Noah Berkoski, MC, pinned Alex Leitzel, 1:58.
182:
Jacob Feese, LM, dec. Shane Weidner, 8-1.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, pinned Cale King, 1:29.
220:
Hunter Minnig, MC, won by forfeit.
SEMIFINALSNo. 4 Southern Columbia 49, No. 1 Montoursville 21106:
Branden Wentzel, M, won by forfeit.
113:
Cole Johnson, M, pinned Toren Cooper, 5:41.
120:
Brady Feese, SC, tech. fall Lucas Sherwood, 16-1, 5:43.
126:
Kole Biscoe, SC, maj. dec. Broc Lutz, 10-0.
132:
Ian Yoder, SC, dec. James Batkowski, 7-5.
138:
Pat Edmondson, SC, maj. dec. Xan Oberheim, 10-0.
145:
Brandon Gedman, SC, pinned Emery Balint, 2:55.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Jake Dinges, 3:54.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Isaac Cory, 3-0.
170:
Cael Crebs, M, won by default Cade Linn, 4:00.
182:
Dylan Bennett, M, dec. Tyler Waltman, 2-0.
195:
Max Tillet, SC, pinned Gavin Livermore, :47.
220:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Cameron Wood, 1:10.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, pinned Lane Stutzman, 1:32.
No. 2 Line Mountain 50, No. 3 Canton 30106:
Aidan Kritzer, LM, dec. Isaac Landis, 4-3.
113:
Bailey Ferguson, C, pinned Brody Long, :31.
120:
Lane Schadel, LM, pinned Austin Allen, :42.
126:
Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Miah Lehman, :54.
132:
Hayden Ward, C, pinned Mason Leshock, 3:48.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, tech. fall Riley Parker, 16-1, 5:26.
145:
Bryce Carl, LM, pinned Tyler Williams, 1:14.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, pinned Brenen Taylor, 1:29.
160:
Riley Heim, LM, pinned Zeke Gilliland, :22.
170:
Timmy Ward, C, pinned Alex Leitzel, 1:07.
182:
Garrett Storch, C, pinned Cale King, 1:38.
195:
Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, 3:14.
220:
Trevor Williams, C, won by forfeit.
285:
Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander, 2:54.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALSNo. 5 Muncy 40, No. 8 Milton 39*(Muncy wins on Criteria I, most first points scored, 16-8)106:
Tyler Geiswite, Mil, pinned Jaden Boore, :35.
113:
Scott Johnson, Mun, pinned Alex Parker, :22.
120:
Chase Crawley, Mun, dec. Zane Neaus, 5-0.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mun, pinned Colton Taylor, :56.
132:
Bryce Vollman, Mun, pinned Jaden Wagner, :27.
138:
Kyler Crawford, Mil, pinned Dylan Sharr, 2:33.
145:
Mario Barberio, Mun, won by forfeit.
152:
Christian Good, Mun, pinned Chase Hoffman, 4:45.
160:
Dillan Ando, Mil, pinned Kobe Fowler, 1:31.
170:
Ethan Gush, Mun, pinned Jason Valladares, 2:52.
182:
Aven Ayala, Mil, pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:30.
195:
Nathan Rauch, Mil, won by forfeit.
220:
Brent Mitch, Mil, dec. Cael Hembury, 6-4.
285:
Nevin Rauch, Mil, pinned Matt McCauley, 1:13.
No. 6 Benton 54, No. 7 Mount Carmel 12106:
Chase Burke, B, pinned Kris Kalbarchick, 1:11.
113:
Ethan Kolb, B, won by forfeit.
120:
Dylan Granahan, B, dec. Jake Adzema, 3-1.
126:
Gable Strickland, B, pinned Trevor McDonald, 2:21.
132:
Caden Temple, B, pinned Tyler Winhofer, 3:44.
138:
Mason Smith, B, pinned Joey Bendas, :37.
145:
Zach Reed, MC, dec. Josh Fisher, 7-0.
152:
Thomas Davitt, MC, dec. Mason Michael, 9-7.
160:
Nolan Lear, B, won by forfeit.
170:
Shane Weidner, B, dec. Jake Bobersky, 3-0.
182:
Damon Backes, MC, dec. Kaleb Michael, 9-3.
195:
Teagan Benner, B, won by forfeit.
220:
Andrew Wolfe, B, pinned Hunter Minnig, 1:59.
285:
Zach Poust, B, dec. Austin Reed, 10-8.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALSNo. 5 Muncy 42, No. 3 Canton 33113:
Scott Johnson, M, won by forfeit.
120:
Chase Crawley, M, dec. Bailey Ferguson, 6-4.
126:
Alex Maiorana, M, pinned Austin Allen, 1:00.
132:
Jacob Blair, M, pinned Miah Lehman, :22.
138:
Bryce Vollman, M, dec. Hayden Ward, 2-0.
145:
Mario Barberio, M, pinned Riley Parker, 1:41.
152:
Christian Good, M, pinned Zeke Gilliland, :22.
160:
Brenen Taylor, C, pinned Kobe Fowler, 3:44.
170:
Timmy Ward, C, pinned Christian Niemczyk, :24.
182:
Garrett Storch, C, dec. Ethan Gush, 3-2.
195:
Derek Atherton-Ely, C, pinned Tristan Ditzler, 3:15.
220:
Trevor Williams, C, pinned Obie Benner, 3:15.
285:
Cael Hembury, M, pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander, 1:09.
106:
Isaac Landis, C, won by forfeit.
No. 1 Montoursville 44, No. 6 Benton 22113:
Ethan Kolb, B, dec. Cole Johnson, 9-2.
120:
Dylan Granahan, B, pinned Lucas Sherwood, 5:04.
126:
Gable Strickland, B, maj. dec. Broc Lutz, 9-1.
132:
James Batkowski, M, tech. fall Remington Morrow, 16-0, 5:36.
138:
Caden Temple, B, dec. Xan Oberheim, 8-2.
145:
Emery Balint, M, pinned Mason Smith, 3:09.
152:
Jake Dinges, M, tech. fall Mason Michael, 16-1, 6:00.
160:
Nolan Lear, B, pinned Ethan Lepley, :59.
170:
Isaac Cory, M, tech. fall Jake Bobersky, 16-0, 5:30.
182:
Cael Crebs, M, pinned Kaleb Michael, :35.
195:
Dylan Bennett, M, pinned Teagan Benner, :06.
220:
Cam Wood, M, maj. dec. Zach Poust, 10-2.
285:
Lane Stutzman, M, dec. Andrew Wolfe, 4-3.
106:
Branden Wentzel, M, maj. dec. Chase Burke, 9-1.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHNo. 1 Montoursville 39, No. 5 Muncy 36120:
Chase Crawley, Mun, pinned Lucas Sherwood, 2:20.
126:
Jacob Blair, Mun, pinned Broc Lutz, 1:18.
132:
James Batkowski, Mont, pinned Dylan Sharr, 3:27.
138:
Bryce Vollman, Mun, dec. Xan Oberheim, 7-3.
145:
Mario Barberio, Mun, pinned Emery Balint, 1:35.
152:
Christian Good, Mun, pinned Jake Dinges, 1:45.
160:
Isaac Cory, Mont, pinned Kobe Fowler, :57.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mont, pinned Christian Niemczyk, :10.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mont, dec. Ethan Gush, 5-0.
195:
Gavin Livermore, Mont, pinned Tristan Ditzler, 4:49.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mont, pinned Obie Benner, :49.
285:
Cael Hembury, Mun, pinned Lane Stutzman, 3:32.
106:
Jackson Watkins, Mont, pinned Jaden Boore, :12.
113:
Scott Johnson, Mun, dec. Branden Wentzel, 4-0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHNo. 4 Southern Columbia, 53, No. 2 Line Mountain 18120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, tech. fall Lane Schadel, 15-0, 3:41.
126:
Lane Schadel, LM, won by forfeit.
132:
Ian Yoder, maj. dec. Mason Leshock, 11-5.
138:
Pat Edmondson, SC, dec. Ian Coller, 6-0.
145:
Brandon Gedman, SC, dec. Bryce Carl, 9-3.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Matty Coller, 2:35.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, pinned Alex Leitzel, :18.
170:
Cade Linn, SC, pinned Riley Heim, :51.
182:
Tyler Waltman, SC, dec. Jacob Feese, 3-2.
195:
Max Tillet, SC, pinned Cale King, 1:05.
220:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Dominick Bridi, :43.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, won by forfeit.
106:
Aidan Kritzer, LM, won by forfeit.
113:
Brody Long, LM, won by forfeit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Women’s track and fieldBucknell UniversitySaturday at Penn State National/Bison Open and MultiNotes:
Bucknell wrapped up the second day of its two-meet trip this weekend at the Penn State National Open and the Bison Open and Multi. Karly Forker posted Bucknell’s top individual finish at University Park, placing second overall in the 1000 (2:55.68). In Lewisburg, Alexandra Koumas picked up a win in the 500 (1:20.85), Gianna Macones added a win in the long jump (18-8.5), not too far from her personal-best 19-0 that ranks fourth on Bucknell’s all-time list, Kaitlin Ryan took top honors in the mile (5:13.08). The Bison will return to University Park next Saturday for the Sykes and Sabock Challenge. Susquehanna University Saturday at SU Challenge
Notes:
The Susquehanna University women’s indoor track & field team competed at the SU Challenge in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House. As a team, Susquehanna registered eight personal records, two AARFTC qualifying marks, and a school record. Senior Samantha Reed, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, claimed first place in the 200-meter dash with a league second-best time of 27.10, defeating a St. Francis runner by .35 seconds. First-year Lizabeth Fessler, also of Lewisburg, came in fifth in the 200 in a personal record of 28.57. Senior Maya Khanna, of Shamokin, notched a fifth-place finish in the triple jump in 10.27m (33’8.5”) while Fessler placed sixth with a personal record and conference fourth-best mark of 10.25m (33’7.5”). Reed came in third in the 60-meter dash in a conference seventh-best time of 8.38. Fessler earned a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.12 while Khanna notched a sixth-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 4.48m (14’8.5”). Senior Emily Eck, from Southern Columbia, led SU in the 3,000m with a sixth-place finish in 11:34.52. Men’s track and field Susquehanna University Saturday at SU Challenge
Notes:
Susquehanna notched 28 top-10 finishes, including capturing the 200-meter dash, the 400, and the triple jump, at Saturday’s SU Challenge held in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House. Senior Chris Petraskie, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, captured the triple jump with a conference third-best jump of 13.19m (43’3.25”); while sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, finished fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 4.05m (13’3.5”) followed by Petraskie in eighth with a personal record and league sixth-best height of 3.45m (11’3.75”). Petraskie also earned a third-place finish in the high jump with 1.88m (6’2”). Bison Open and Multi Friday at Bucknell University
Note:
Lock Haven University’s Tanner Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, finished 8th in the 5K with a season-debut time of 16:13.0. Women’s water polo No. 23 Bucknell 16, No. 24 Marist 12 Saturday at Marist
Notes:
No. 23 ranked Bucknell began its season with a 16-12 win over No. 24 Marist at the Bruno Classic behind a school-record eight goals from junior Ally Furano. Bucknell (1-0, 0-0 CWPA) begins its season with a win for the third straight year, and improves to 14-5 against the Red Foxes all time. Men’s/women’s swimming Lycoming men 109, Marywood 50 Lycoming women 107, Marywood 79 Saturday at Lycoming
Notes:
Junior Cara Zortman and freshman Katherine Brown won two events on the women’s side, while juniors Brandon Vought , Dom Beradelli and freshman Matthew Michenfelder each won two events to cap a Lycoming College swimming of Marywood on Saturday at Lamade Gym Natatorium. The women’s team (5-6 overall) won 9-of-11 events, including senior Elena Pikounis winning the 100-yard butterfly in her last home meet. Women’s basketball No. 23 Northwestern 82, Penn State 59 Saturday at State College
Notes:
The Penn State women’s basketball team led No. 23 Northwestern at the half, but the Wildcats out-scored the Lady Lions 29-7 in the third quarter en route to an 82-59 victory Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Three Lady Lions finished in double figures as junior Kamaria McDaniel led the way with 16 points. Senior Siyeh Frazier followed with 15, while freshman Makenna Marisa added 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Northwestern (19-3)
Lindsey Pulliam 7-19 4-4 19; Veronica Burton 7-11 3-3 19; Abbie Wolf 7-11 1-1 15; Abi Scheid 5-6 0-0 13; Sydney Wood 2-5 0-2 4; Jordan Hamilton 3-9 1-2 8; Courtney Shaw 1-2 0-0 2; Jess Sancataldo 0-0 2-2 2; Byrdy Galernik 0-0 0-0 0; Lauryn Satterwhite 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
32-63 11-14 82.
Penn State (7-15)
Kamaria McDaniel 6-20 3-6 16; Siyeh Frazier 6-11 2-2 15; Makenna Marisa 5-11 0-0 12; Anna Camden 0-2 0-0 0; Bexley Wallace 0-0 0-0 0; Alisia Smith 3-10 1-2 7; Mya Bembry 2-5 0-2 4; Shay Hagans 1-4 1-1 3; Lauren Ebo 1-2 0-0 2.
Totals:
24-65 7-11 59. Northwestern 17 20 29 16 – 82 Penn State 19 19 7 14 – 59
3-point goals: Northwestern 7-13 (Scheid 3-3, Burton 2-2, Pulliam 1-4, Hamilton 1-4); Penn State 4-16 (Marisa 2-3, Frazier 1-3, McDaniel 1-5, Hagans 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Camden 0-2). Rebounds: Northwestern 38 (Pulliam 7); Penn State 37 (Marisa 8). Assists: Northwestern 21 (Burton 7); Penn State 12 (McDaniel and Marisa 3). Technicals: None. A:
2,362. Lycoming 71, Hood College 68 Saturday at Lycoming
Notes:
After being down by as many as 16 points, senior Morgan Mader and junior Erica Lutz delivered one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of the Lycoming College women’s basketball program, leading for only the final 27 seconds of a 71-68 MAC Commonwealth win over Hood College on Saturday afternoon at Lamade Gym. Mader tied the game by canning her fifth 3-pointer of the game with 1:32 left. Hood was fouled on its ensuing possession, with Morgan Anderson hitting one of her free throws to make it 68-67 with 1:14 left. The Warriors (13-7, 6-5) missed a layup on their next possession, but forced Hood (4-15, 0-10) into a turnover, as Lutz picked the pass on one end, then got a pass on the left baseline from a driving senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, and swished through a 12-footer with 27 seconds left.
Hood (4-15)
Mia Savoy 8-16 2-2 21; Marlise Newson 5-9 2-2 12; Lauren Keeney 5-11 0-1 12; Morgan Anderson 3-16 3-4 9; Celestria Hill 3-6 0-0 6; Tamiya Ford 2-6 2-4 6; Sarah Meiklejohn 1-2 0-0 2; Bre Smith 0-0 0-0 0; Destini Kelley 0-1 0-0 0; Ebony Pitt 0-3 0-0 0; Destiny Galloway 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-70 9-13 68.
Lycoming (13-7)
Morgan Mader 7-21 4-4 23; Erica Lutz 8-14 2-2 18; Kenzie Reed 2-6 7-10 11; Akilah McFadden 3-12 2-5 8; Ryanna Lamoreaux 3-5 0-0 6; Kelly Vuz 1-7 2-4 5; Sydney Purcell 0-2 0-0 0; Allison Wagner 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Helminiak 0-1 0-0 0; Emily Zoscin 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-71 17-25 71.
Hood 22 22 17 7 – 68Lycoming 16 17 20 18 — 713-point goals: Hood 5-15 (Savoy 3-9; Keeney 2-3; Meiklejohn 0-1; Pitt 0-2), Lycoming 6-29 (Mader 5-14; Vuz 1-5; McFadden 0-5; Lamoreaux 0-1; Purcell 0-1; Helminiak 0-1; Jones 0-2). Fouled out: Newson. Rebounds: Hood 44 (Anderson 12), Lycoming 49 (Lutz 14). Assists: Hood 15 (Pitt 5), Lycoming 20 (McFadden 8). Total fouls: Hood 17, Lycoming 9. Technical fouls: None.
A: 207. Men’s basketball Lycoming 93, Hood College 87 Saturday at Lycoming
Notes:
Shooting 73 percent (11-of-15) from the field to finish with a career-high 31 points to go with a career-best 12 assists and seven rebounds, junior Darius Dangerfield led Lycoming to a 93-87 MAC Commonwealth win over Hood on Saturday in Lamade Gymnasium. Dangerfield hit 8-of-11 from three-point range, as the Warriors (14-6, 7-4 MAC) shot 50 percent from downtown for the game. Freshman Matt Ilodigwe made five 3-pointers for 19 points, sophomore Mo Terry scored 18 points and freshman Dyson Harward grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and added 11 points.
Hood (12-7)
Mason Wang 8-18 14-14 35; Tyler Evans 6-13 4-5 19; Michael Riley 3-11 2-2 9; Evan Wang 3-8 1-1 8; Keith Claiborne Jr. 3-7 0-0 7; Christopher Smalls 2-4 0-0 6; Kobe Butler 1-4 0-0 3; Ryan Hollwedel 0-0 0-0 0; Lual Chol 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26-65 21-22 87.
Lycoming (14-6)
Darius Dangerfield 11-15 1-2 31; Matt Ilodigwe 6-12 2-2 19; Mo Terry 5-12 6-6 18; Dyson Harward 4-9 3-3 11; Ryan Hollis 3-8 0-0 9; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-2 1-2 3; DeAundre Manuel 1-1 0-0 2; Luke Finkbeiner 0-0 0-0 0; D’Andre Edmond 0-0 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
31-62 13-15 93.
Halftime: Lycoming, 45-37. 3-point goals: Hood 14-35 (Wang 5-10; Evans 3-6; Smalls 2-4; Wang 1-4; Claiborne Jr. 1-2; Riley 1-6; Butler 1-3), Lycoming 18-33 (Dangerfield 8-11; Ilodigwe 5-11; Hollis 3-5; Terry 2-4; Walden Jr. 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Hood 30 (Evans 7), Lycoming 39 (Harward 8). Assists: Hood 16 (Wang 7), Lycoming 27 (Dangerfield 12). Total fouls: Hood 17, Lycoming 19. Technical fouls: Edmond; Ilodigwe. A: 478.
