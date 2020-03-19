LEWISBURG — After spending the past four seasons as Lewisburg’s assistant girls lacrosse coach, Jennifer Reish has seen the Green Dragons go from good to great.
Now, as Lewisburg’s new head coach after she took over the reins from Brianna Griffin, Reish is looking to keep the Green Dragons moving onward and upward.
That won’t be a difficult thing for Reish to do, as she has a very positive outlook on the season due to return of an experienced team that claimed the District 4 Class 2A title over Danville by a 13-11 score a year ago.
“We have a lot of girls playing this year, and we have a strong freshmen class with a lot of athletes who will undoubtedly be contributing this season — most notably, Keeley Baker, who will be our starting goalkeeper,” said Reish, who only needs to fill the shoes of three starters from last season, including the team’s previous net-minder, Sammy Held, as well as Ellie Gower, the team’s all-time leading scorer, and defender Lauren Pavlechko.
“Obviously, we want to repeat our district win, but we are also looking to build up our program,” said Reish. “We have a lot of young players who will develop and make us stronger than ever.”
Leading the charge this year are senior midfielder Jamie Fedorjaka and junior midfielder Ella Reish. Fedorjaka is the top returning scorer after she tallied 52 goals and 16 assists a year ago. Reish, meanwhile, posted 40 goals and 14 assists in 2019.
In addition, senior attacks Jordan Landis and Gabby Markunas, plus junior attack Roz Noone will play key roles as well this season.
And anchoring the team’s defensive unit will be senior Katy Martin and junior Tonya Omlor.
“We have a core group of experienced players who have been playing since grade school, which is really helpful,” said Reish, who says her team’s main strengths are its experience, speed and its multiple scoring threats. “Jamie and Ella are a force in the midfield, both as scoring threats and defensive players, and Jordan, Gabby, and Roz are all scorers as well.
“Jordan keeps everyone organized on the attacking end, Katy anchors our defense in the center, and is joined by Tonya (Omlor), and Baker is showing great promise as a freshman goalie,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Prior to the season being postponed, Reish already started to see that her team had what it took in order to possibly reach its goal of repeating as district champs and reach the PIAA Tournament once again. Last year the Green Dragons ultimately fell to District 3’s Cocalico, 22-3, in the first round.
“Everyone is very motivated this year, they are working hard, learning a lot, and having fun,” said Reish. “I think that our success last year has given the girls a lot of confidence, and having such a strong senior class gives us solid, mature leadership.
“And for as many experienced players that we have, we have many inexperienced new players. I think this will develop into a strength over time,” Reish added.
In the rest of the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League this year, Reish expects Danville, as well as Bellefonte to emerge as contenders along with her squad.
“We will be one of the top teams, and Danville is always up there,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Bellefonte has been improving every year, and I think you will see them emerging as a top team.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
Jennifer Reish, 1st season.
Assistant coaches:
Ali Steibe, Heather Mena, Rachael Murphy and Jamie Ptacek.
Last year’s records:
10-7 (8-2 CSGLL); District 4 Class 2A champions and PIAA qualifier.
Key losses:
Ellie Gower, Sammy Held and Lauren Pavlechko.
Returning starters:
Jamie Fedorjaka, sr., MF; Jordan Landis, sr., Attack; Gabby Markunas, sr., A/MF; Katy Martin, sr.; D; Roz Noone, jr.. A; Tonya Omlor, jr., D; Ella Reish, jr., MF.
Remaining roster: Macy Brown, sr., D; Allie Mast, sr., D; Lauren Gross, jr., D; Talulah Rice, jr., A; Theresa Zeh, jr., A; Aliyah Ayala, so., D; Alyssa Coleman, so., D/MF; Sarah Sprenkle, so., D;
