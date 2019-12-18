The PIAA recently released its final football “success factor” point total for classes 1A to 6A following the conclusion of the two-year classification season earlier this month.
The result: there is none, yet.
There are three elements that make up the competition classification formula — enrollment classification, success factor and athletic transfers. The athletic transfer portion for the next classification cycle, which will run from 2020-21, has not been completed yet.
The athletic transfer limit for football is three and does not include students who transfer to a school during the traditional natural break, from eighth grade to ninth.
According to PIAA Chairman Jim Zack, schools have been asked to complete an eligibility list and results will be released at a later date.
The football success point total, which is open to the public’s viewing on the PIAA website, is calculated by how far a team advances in the PIAA state tournament during the two-year classification seasons and is scored by the following: one point for reaching the first round of states, two points for second round, three points for third round, and four points for reaching the state final.
Based on final standings, there are a total of 11 schools that have exceeded the success point total limit (6). This includes Southern Columbia, who has a total of eight points, Farrell, Lackawanna Trail, Wilmington, Aliquippa, Cathedral Prep, Imhotep, Archbishop Wood, St. Joeseph’s Prep, Central Dauphin and Harrisburg.
According the PIAA competition classification formula, schools that have reached six point limit or greater “may move up one classification for the next the next classification cycle in that sport and gender based upon the number of transfers the school received under the transfer formula.”
The rule further explains another scenario which basically states that if schools that already participate in a higher enrollment classification obtain three, four or five points, they will remain in the same class for the next two-year cycle.
The 11 schools that have reached football’s six point limit will now be asked to complete its list of athletic transfers.
If a school that has exceeded the point limit has three or more transfer students, it will be subjected to upgrade in classification for the 2020-21 seasons. Still, the school has the ability to appeal its upgrade by providing a written statement to executive staff.
So no school is officially being bumped up a classification in football until the final stage of the athletic transfer portion of the competition classification formula is conducted and when if a school is pushed up into another class, it will likely appeal the ruling.
