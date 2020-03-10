College Sports
SoftballGame 1: Eureka 5, Lycoming 0Game 2: Lycoming 11, Fitchburg State 1at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.Notes:
Senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, ripped a three-run home run in the seventh inning and freshman Morgan Wetzel hit a solo home run in the sixth against Fitchburg State to lead the Warriors on their first day of the 2020 season. Lycoming split the day after falling to defending SLIAC champion Eureka in the opening game at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Wetzel went 6-for-8 during her first day as a Warrior, hitting for the cycle in the doubleheader with a double, triple, homer and three singles. Sophomore Morgan Christine went 5-for-7 with three RBI and Kline went 3-for-7 with a homer, as she moved into a tie for second in school history with nine career homers. After dropping the season opener, the Warriors (1-1) came out strong in the second game against the Falcons (3-1). Wetzel went 4-for-5, with a double, home run and two RBIs and Christine added three hits to lead the Warriors’ offense, which exploded for 15 hits. Freshman Payton Whary, a Shamkin High grad, earned her first career win with six innings of work, scattering six hits and an earned run with one strike out and one walk. Wetzel got the Warriors out to a quick start with a double that scored senior Madison Brown in the first inning. Kline and Wetzel scored on the next at-bat on a Christine single. Lycoming added three more runs in the third inning with Wetzel reaching on an error, Christine hitting a single into right and senior Darci Warriner knocking in Wetzel with an RBI single to right center. Sophomore Angie King scored Christine with a single of her own and Brown drove in Warriner on Lycoming’s fourth single of the frame to make it a 6-0 game. The Falcons added a run in the fifth before the Warriors added one in the sixth on Wetzel’s solo home run to left field. In the seventh, Warriner singled to left and scooting around the bases to score on a wild pitch before Kline lifted a pitch over the left field wall to score King and junior Taylor Gessner, a graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School. Against Eureka (5-0), the Warriors compiled eight hits as Gessner, Wetzel and Christine each went 2-for-3. Wetzel ripped a triple in the second inning. King threw four innings in relief, forcing eight ground outs and a strikeout while giving up two hits and an earned run.
Women’s lacrosseOswego 19, Lycoming 2Saturday at LycomingNotes:
Senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, led the Warriors with three ground balls and a caused turnover. In addition, sophomore Emma Lehr, a Danville High grad, posted two draw controls and a caused turnover for Lycoming.
Records:
Oswego is 2-2. Lycoming is 0-3.
Men’s tennisAlfred 5, Lycoming 4Saturday at Central PA Tennis CenterNotes:
Despite only having four players, Lycoming had a strong showing against Alfred, posting two doubles wins and two singles wins. Freshman Nate Redell and junior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, posted an 8-2 win over Logan Cross and Ryan Brown at No. 1 doubles.
Records:
Alfred is 3-2. Lycoming is 3-4.
Men’s track and fieldSusquehanna UniversitySaturday at AARTFC Championships, Rochester, N.Y.Notes:
SU senior Chris Petraskie, a Shamokin Area High School grad, broke his own school record once again in the heptathlon as he set personal records in five of the seven events in the heptathlon. Petraskie, who is third in the USTFCCCA Mid-East Region in the multi, took second today with a school record 4,893 points, shattering his previous mark of 4,472 (set Feb. 8 at the Brockport Multi) by 421 points. This is the third time he has set the heptathlon record. Petraskie captured the high jump with 1.95m, took second in the long jump with 6.71m, and finished third in both the 60m with a PR of 7.31 and the 1,000m with a PR of 2:45.37 while coming in fourth in both the 60m hurdles in 8.91 and the pole vault with a PR of 3.83m. He was also eighth in the shot put with a PR of 9.63m. In addition, sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, picked up a 14th-place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 4.28m.
American Hockey League
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157 Providence 61 37 18 3 3 80 194 153 Hartford 61 31 19 6 5 73 170 170 Charlotte 59 32 22 5 0 69 197 169 Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186 WB/Scranton 62 28 26 3 5 64 162 192 Lehigh Valley 61 24 28 2 7 57 160 184 Bridgeport 62 22 33 5 2 51 148 205 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 62 38 19 4 1 81 234 194 Rochester 61 33 19 4 5 75 179 168 Utica 60 34 21 3 2 73 209 183 Binghamton 61 33 24 4 0 70 184 180 Syracuse 61 29 23 4 5 67 199 209 Laval 61 29 24 5 3 66 180 182 Toronto 61 29 27 3 2 63 205 209 Cleveland 60 24 30 4 2 54 156 187 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 62 40 14 5 3 88 205 140 Iowa 62 37 17 4 4 82 193 167 Grand Rapids 62 28 27 3 4 63 173 192 Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175 Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187 Texas 61 27 27 3 4 61 166 185 San Antonio 60 24 24 7 5 60 160 178 Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 56 35 18 1 2 73 193 159 Colorado 54 33 17 3 1 70 181 156 Stockton 54 30 16 4 4 68 190 163 San Diego 55 29 18 6 2 66 181 159 Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198 Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202 San Jose 54 20 27 5 2 47 172 188
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa 3, Manitoba 2 Binghamton 3, WB/Scranton 0 Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 5 Providence 3, Hershey 2 Springfield 4, Hartford 1 Chicago 3, Rockford 2 Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB x-Toronto 46 18 .719 — Boston 42 21 .667 3½ Philadelphia 38 26 .594 8 Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16½ New York 20 44 .313 26 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 41 23 .641 — Orlando 29 35 .453 12 Washington 23 40 .365 17½ Charlotte 22 42 .344 19 Atlanta 20 46 .303 22 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 — Indiana 39 25 .609 13½ Chicago 21 43 .328 31½ Detroit 20 45 .308 33 Cleveland 19 45 .297 33½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 39 24 .619 — Dallas 39 26 .600 1 Memphis 32 32 .500 7½ New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½ San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 43 21 .672 — Utah 41 23 .641 2 Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3 Portland 28 37 .431 15½ Minnesota 19 44 .302 23½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 — L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½ Sacramento 28 36 .438 22 Phoenix 26 38 .406 24 Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spotMonday’s Games
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT Denver 109, Milwaukee 95 Toronto 101, Utah 92
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INFs Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHPs Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson. Optioned Nivaldo Rodriguez to Round Rock Express (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran; LHP Lewis Thorpe; INFs Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon and OF Gilberto Celestino to the minor league camp. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp. National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned INFs Andy Young and Wyatt Mathisen to Reno Aces (PCL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Kelbert Ruiz, INF Zach McKinstry, OFs DJ Peters and Luke Raley. Re-assigned RHP Brett de Geus, INF Jacob Amaya and Omar Estevez to minor league camp. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INFs Will Craig and Oneil Cruz to Indianapolis (IL). Re-assigned Jason Delay, Arden Pabst and Blake Weiman to minor league camp. Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Robbie Gordon to Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks (AA) for LHP Taylor Purus. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Tyler Falwell to Kansas City T-Bones (AA) for OF Danny Mars. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Agree to terms with DE Steven Means for one-year contract and waived OT Lukayus McNeil. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance. LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Released LB Tahir Whitehead. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison. HOCKEY National Hockey League DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a one-year entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
OFFICE OF COMMISIONERS — Suspended Charlotte’s D Gustav Forsling for two game for a cross-checking incident on March 6. Suspended San Diego Gulls D Keegan Kanzig for three games for an elbowing incident on March 7. Suspended Hartford’s F Vinni Lettieri, Matt Beleskey, Mason Geertsen and Springfield Thunderbird’s D Brady Keeper for three games for actions on March 8. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled C Gregor Macleod from ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Giuttari to an amateur tryout agreement. SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Aquired F JJ Williams.
NWSL
