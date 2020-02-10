WILLIAMSPORT — Swimmers from Warrior Run and Mifflinburg competed at the Williamsport Coaches Invitational on Saturday at Williamsport High School.
For the Defenders, junior Madison Rovenolt and sophomore Jayla Felix each qualifying for the District 4 Class 2A Championships in the 100 breaststroke.
Felix and Rovenolt each won their individual heats while finishing sixth and 12th overall, respectively. Rovenolt swam a season- and career-best 1:20.85, while Felix, who qualified for the district meet for the second consecutive year, swam a season-best 1:18.70.
Felix also won her heat in the 50 free and scored a team point with a 16th-place finish. Her time was 29.37. Rovenolt was right behind in a season-best time of 29.38 in a field of 66 swimmers. Junior Brilee Slodysko was 46th in 32.16 and placed 34th in the 100 free after swimming a 1:14.91.
The Wildcats got a win from Sean Witmer in the 100 breast and Deluca posted a personal record in the 200 free which was good enough for a second place finish. Witmer (1:06.62) finished just ahead of Williamsport’s Riley Hockman (1:06.90) to win the event.
Williamsport Coaches Invitational Swimming Results
Girls
200 M Relay: 1. Shamokin (Gabby Greager, Abby Doss, Gabby Doss, Madison Brady), 1:59.46; 200 free: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 1:54.74; 2. Jordan O’Connor (JS), 2:05.39; 3. Elisa Dinicola (WAHS), 2:07.22; 200 IM: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 2:19.41; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:29.06; 3. Hannah Brian (CM), 2:36.06; 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.56; 2. Gabby Doss (SHA), 25.85; 3. Mikayla Rich (CM), 26.20; 100 fly: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:03.11; 2. Elisa Dinicola (WAHS), 1:04.15; 3. Madesyn Brelsford (MUNCY), 1:05.85; 100 free: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 56.30; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 57.59; 3. Mikayla Rich (CM), 57.74; 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew, Brenna Ross), 1:46.51; 100 back: 1. Abby Doss (SHA), 1:01.18; 2. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:03.49; 3. Madesyn Bredlsford (MUNCY), 1:04.28; 100 breast: 1. Gabby Doss (SHA), 1:07.94; 2. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:10.86; 3. Brooke Kopatz (ATH), 1:16.13; 400 free relay:
1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 5:45.59.
Boys
200 M Relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:46.11; 200 free: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 1:50.65; 2. Sam Deluca (MIFF), 1:54.01; 3. Parker Orndorf (CM), 1:56.74; 200 IM: 1. Leisher Gugino (CM), 2:14.46; 2. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 2:16.57; 3. Luke Stine (DAN), 2:18.33; 50 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 23.51; 2. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 24.06; 3. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 24.16; 100 fly: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 54.41; 2. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 58.32); 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 58.77; 100 free: 1. Alex Butzler (JS), 50.66; 2. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 50.95; 3. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 52.48; 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie, Riley Hockman), 1:35.49; 100 back: 1. Derek Hughes (CM), 59.39; 2. Devon Shank (WAHS), 1:05.35; 3. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 1:19.30; 100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:06.62; 2. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 1:06.90; 3. Leisher Gugino (CM), 1:06.91; 400 free relay:
1. Danville (Justin Riedhammer, Cole Hasenbalg, Kaleb Hause, Luke Stine), 3:41.66.
Girls basketballWarrior Run 64
Towanda 40
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders took care of fellow District 4 Class 3A team the Black Knights in the non-league matchup behind a career-high 30 points from Emily McKee, which included a perfect 14-for-14 effort from the free throw line.
Warrior Run (14-7) ran out to a 35-14 halftime lead to overwhelm Towanda (15-5), which were ranked ahead of the Defenders in the District 4 power rankings.
Gracy Beachel added 10 points in the win for Warrior Run, plus Jordan Hartman had nine — all on 3-pointers.
Warrior Run 64, Towanda 40
Saturday at Warrior Run
Towanda 11 3 11 15 – 40Warrior Run 20 15 15 14 — 64Towanda (15-5) 40
Paige Honchester 3 0-2 7; Saige Greenland 1 0-0 2; Hannah Chandler 2 1-2 5; Amanda Horton 2 0-0 4; Porshia Bennett 3 2-3 8; Erin Bennett 4 0-0 8; Bella Hurley 1 0-0 2; Gracie Schoonover 1 0-0 2; Ally Hurley 0 2-3 2; Destiny Bowman 0 0-0 0; Aziza Ismailova 0 0-0 0; Eliza Fowler 0 0-0 0; Athena Chacona 0 0-0 0; Kyann Kjelgaard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 5-10 40.
3-point goals:
Horchester.
Warrior Run (14-7) 64
Sydney Hoffman 3 2-4 8; Gracy Beachel 2 5-6 10; Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9; Emily McKee 8 14-14 30; Lauren Watson 1 0-1 2; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Kaelyn Watson 1 0-1 2; Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2; Marissa Pick 0 0-0 0; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Jaz Hollenbach 0 0-0 0; Rachel Zimmerman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 22-27 64.
3-point goals:
Hartman 3, Beachel.
Danville 57
Mifflinburg 36
MIFFLINBURG — The game was close at the half, but the Ironmen outscored the Wildcats 31-15 in the second half to roll to the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup on Saturday.
Mara Shuck tallied 11 points and Brooke Catherman chipped in seven for Mifflinburg (10-12, 6-6 HAC-I).
Danville 57, Mifflinburg 36
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Danville 11 15 15 16 – 57Mifflinburg 8 12 6 9 – 36Danville (17-3, 11-0) 57
Olivia Outt 1 0-0 2; Kylee Cush 2 0-2 4; Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2; Emily Heath 2 3-4 7; Corinna Petrus 10 1-2 21; Linae Williams 8 4-5 21; Ella Dewald 0 0-0 0; Savannah Dowd 0 0-0 0; Melanie Egan 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24 8-13 57.
3-point goals:
Williams.
Mifflinburg (10-12, 6-6) 36
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 4; Mara Shuck 4 3-4 11; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4; Brooke Catherman 3 1-2 7; Ella Shuck 2 2-2 6; Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2; Jaden Keister 0 2-2 2; Abby Greb 0 0-0 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 10-12 36.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score:
Danville, 28-13. High scorers: Danville, D. Dowd, 10; Mifflinburg, Jenna Haines, 9.
Hughesville 55
Lewisburg 45
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans posted a big rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Green Dragons in the non-league matchup on Saturday.
Hope Drumm scored a career-best 17 points for Lewisburg, but it wasn’t enough when Hughesville out-scored the Dragons 20-11 in the fourth. It came after a third period where Lewisburg tallied 19 points to lead 37-35.
Roz Noone had nine and Sophie Kilbride chipped in eight points for Lewisburg (7-14), which next plays at Milton at 7:30 p.m. this evening.
Hughesville 55, Lewisburg 45
Saturday at Hughesville
Lewisburg 7 11 19 11 – 45Hughesville 17 10 8 20 – 55Lewisburg (7-14) 45
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-6 8; Maddie Still 0 0-2 0; Roz Noone 4 1-2 9; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 1-2 7; Regan Llanso 1 3-5 5; Hope Drumm 7 0-0 17; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 7-17 45.
3-point goals:
Drumm 3, Fedorjaka 2.
Hughesville (12-10) 55
Cierra Getz 2 0-0 4; Alex Snyder 4 6-9 14; Jade Cordrey 5 12-13 24; Olivia Strother 5 1-1 11; Lauren Henry 0 2-4 2; Maria Duff 0 0-0 0; Hailey Poust 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 21-27 55.
3-point goals:
Cordrey 2.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 24-17. High scorer: Lewisburg, Gracie Murphy, 6.
Boys basketballLewisburg 63
Shikellamy 36
LEWISBURG — Nick Shedleski knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points as the Green Dragons cruised to the non-league Senior Night win over the Braves.
Peter Lantz chipped in 12 points and Cam Michaels added 11 for Lewisburg (16-6), which jumped out to a big 33-16 halftime lead and cruised to victory in the second half.
Lewisburg 63, Shikellamy 36
Saturday at Lewisburg
Shikellamy 7 9 11 9 – 36Lewisburg 21 12 19 11 – 63Shikellamy (9-14) 36
Davis Marshall 4 2-4 10; John Peifer 2 0-0 4; Brayden Long 2 0-0 4; Nate Luciano 3 1-1 7; Jared VanKirk 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 2 4-5 8; Chad Blasius 0 1-2 1; Nate Minnier 0 0-0 0; Dylan Stevens 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 8-012 36.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (16-6) 63
Dante Sims 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 2 5-6 11; Brett Herman 3 0-0 6; Ben Liscum 1 0-0 2; Nick Shedleski 8 1-2 22; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 6; Peter Lantz 5 0-0 12; CJ Mabry 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
23 8-10 63.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 5, Michaels 2.
Warrior Run 67
Southern Columbia 44
CATAWISSA — Thanks to Ethan Hartman, the Defenders jumped out to a big lead over the Tigers and took the HAC-III victory on Saturday.
Hartman tallied eight of his game-high 20 points in the opening period as Warrior Run got out to a 15-3 lead. The Defenders would then turn that start into a 34-15 halftime lead.
Ahmahd Keyes added 10 points in the win, plus Tyler Pick and Denver Beachel both chipped in nine points apiece.
Warrior Run 67, Southern Columbia 44
Saturday at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 15 19 15 18 — 67Southern Columbia 3 12 16 14 — 44Warrior Run (11-9) 67
Denver Beachel 3 0-0 9; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Nasir Berry 1 0-0 3; Ethan Hartman 10 0-0 20; Ahmahd Keyes 4 2-2 10; Kade Anzulavich 2 2-2 6; Tyler Pick 3 3-6 9; AJ Bieber 2 3-4 7; Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 10-14 67.
3-point goals:
Beachel 3, Berry, Sheesley.
Southern Columbia (3-14) 44
Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 3; Connor Gallagher 0 2-6 2; Matt Masala 0 1-2 1; Mike Zsido 3 0-0 7; Ian Huntingdon 1 2-4 4; Braeden Wisloski 2 4-7 9; Joey Szuler 2 0-0 4; Jake Tocylouski 1 0-0 2; Tommy Ziemba 0 1-2 1; Dorran Wetzel 4 1-1 12; Kaiden Carl 0 0-0 0; Jake Rose 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 11-22 45.
3-point goals: Wetzel 3, Sosnoski, Wisloski, Zsido.
