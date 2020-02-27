UNIVERSITY PARK — In December 2019, Penn State’s James Franklin agreed to the terms of a new six-year contract to remain as the head football coach of the Nittany Lions through 2025. The terms, which were approved by the Compensation Committee of Penn State’s Board of Trustees in December, were announced today.
Franklin has guided the Nittany Lions to the 2016 Big Ten Championship, as well as bowl games in each of his six seasons as head coach, including the 2017 Rose Bowl, 2017 Fiesta Bowl and 2019 Cotton Bowl. Penn State is one of four teams to be ranked in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings in each of the last four years (Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma). Franklin’s 79.25 winning percentage (42-11) since 2016 is third among active coaches behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban.
The Nittany Lions claimed their third 11-win regular season in the last four years with a 11-2 mark, including a victory in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl over Memphis. The Nittany Lion defense was among the stingiest in the country, ranking No. 8 in scoring defense (16.0), No. 5 in rushing defense (95.0), No. 7 in sacks (3.46) and No. 11 in tackles for loss (7.8). Offensively, Penn State accounts for 411.9 yards and 35.8 points per game. He was selected as the 2019 Renaissance Fund recipient, which honors outstanding community members and helps students in need.
