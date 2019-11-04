HERSHEY — The PIAA Class AA girls race Saturday at Hershey made it clear — if you’re looking for excellence and depth in the sport, look no further than District 4.
Or even the Standard-Journal readership area.
Warrior Run junior Lauren Trapani continued her reign as leading District 4 runner, medaling for the third year in a row, this time via a ninth-place finish.
But more importantly Trapani led the junior-heavy Defenders (Trapani, Emma Miller, Alyssa Hoffman, Alanna Ranck, Mikaela Majcher, Sage Dunkleberger, Cameron Trapani) to a third-place team finish, their best to date.
Lewisburg (Olivia Beattie, Maggie Daly, Hannah Mirshahi, Alexa Binney, Delaney Humphrey, Samantha Wakeman, Anna Batkowski) finished fifth bettering its pre-race seed by one.
District 4 was the only district in the state to be represented by two teams in the top five.
Lauren Trapani said the team was her top priority on Saturday.
“That’s what I wanted to do — help the team,” said the three-time District 4 champion. “We’re definitely representing the district and we did what we wanted to.”
Miller said the PIAA race was a challenge.
“You have to go with what you’re given and keep fighting through the pain,” said the Defenders’ No. 2. You have difficult competition with you here.”
“We were told to get out fast,” said Ranck. “And coach said we did a good job with it.”
Ranck said she and her teammates took advantage of the hills on the state course.
“I feel like I passed a lot of people. The hills are what we train for all season.”
The Defenders were consistent throughout, holding their place at the 1 mile and 2 mile markers.
“There wasn’t anything else they were going to do that was going to change the results of that race,” said Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene. “We had a great day.”
Likewise the Green Dragons were delighted with their afternoon.
“We got fifth, so we’re really happy,” said Beattie.
The sophomore, who came across the line first for Lewisburg, found herself in an unexpected position in Saturday’s race.
“Normally I’ll start out fast and my teammates will catch up,” she said. “But somewhere on the hills (when they hadn’t caught up), I thought, ‘This is my chance.’ I kind of reminded myself that you have to hurt for your team.”
Daly, new to the sport this year, also out-performed coming across the line second for the Green Dragons.
“I was expecting it to be overwhelming here, but it was just so supportive. It was like a family atmosphere.”
When the race started the sophomore got down to business.
“I didn’t know I was (in the No. 2 spot),” said Daly. “I just put everything out there. In the third mile I saw Olivia and just tried to keep as close as I could.”
Mirshahi also was determined to do what she could for the team.
“It was exciting to come here,” said the junior. “Our main focus was to do everything you could and put it our for the team.”
“I knew that I put it all out there and did the best that I could do.”
Senior Binney left Hershey with a sense of satisfaction.
“In the third mile and the last 1,000, our coach said to just put it all out there — I think I did.
“What I love is that it hurts so much but when you finish, it’s such a sense of satisfaction.”
Humphrey was happy to be back to Hershey after a year’s absence.
“It was super exciting, after being injured my sophomore year to come back here with the girls and guys teams.”
Milton
As they had done at the District 4 meet, Black Panthers sophomore Leah Walter and senior Ariane Raymond ran as a duo throughout the race.
Raymond led the pair in the first mile.
“I like to go out in the top 30,” said the senior. “We had to go out hard so we could cut in and get the good spots.”
Walter said her goal was to go with the cream of District 4.
“I wanted to stick with the top District 4 runners and see what time that brings.”
Walter’s finish in 48th place put just behind Lewisburg’s Beattie and in front of Warrior Run’s Miller.
“I took a minute off my course time from last year,” said Walter.
“I’m really happy with my place,” said Raymond. “My coach counted and I’m the (seventh) District 4 runner.”
After a two-year absence from the PIAA championships Raymond was happy to be back. And especially happy to have a teammate like Walter with her.
“I didn’t have someone like Leah to run with my freshman year,” said Raymond. “We fed off each other.”
